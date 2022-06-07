Guardian Alliance Technologies Announces the Addition of More Than 80 New Agencies So Far in 2022

STOCKTON, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc., the largest background investigation software company in the United States for public safety agencies, announced today that over 80 new agencies have activated accounts with Guardian since Jan. 1, 2022. These agencies join hundreds of others nationwide who have adopted Guardian's Background Management Software to process their pre-employment background investigations.

Recent additions include agencies from 32 different states, counting 12 from Georgia, 9 from Pennsylvania, and 7 from Texas.

"Guardian's mission is to modernize the way that background investigations are performed in the United States," said Justin Biedinger, Guardian's Founder and President. "The huge numbers of agencies adopting Guardian is an indicator that leaders across the nation are realizing it's time to move this process into the digital realm. That so many agencies, from very small to very large, are choosing Guardian is evidence of how accessible and affordable Guardian is for agencies of all sizes."

Ryan Layne, Guardian's CEO, went on to say, "Vetting applicants for public safety jobs is critical for the safety of communities across the country. Guardian not only provides for the sharing of key applicant information between agencies, but has proven to improve the quality of the investigations and enables agencies to identify bad apples more quickly so they can hire the best candidates in a timely manner. It is extremely important that this process be conducted electronically on a national basis, and we've designed the Guardian Platform and structured our system pricing specifically to make that possible for agencies of all sizes."

One very unique and powerful feature of the Guardian Platform is the free "Triage Center", which provides applicant pre-screening tools and access to the NAIC and NDI at no cost.

Guardian's National Applicant Information Center (NAIC) is a centralized database exclusively available to Guardian users. The NAIC gives investigators access to critical applicant information, such as job-seeking activity (i.e. tracking which agencies they've previously applied to) and a complete record of all information previously provided to any agency in the Guardian Alliance. The NAIC offers an advanced level of security for participating agencies by flagging any concerns arising from changes applicants may make from one background questionnaire submission to the next.

The National Decertification Index (NDI) is a national registry of certificate or license revocation actions related to officer misconduct as reported by participating state government agencies. Access to the NDI is also free of charge through Guardian's Triage Center.

Other key time saving features of the Guardian Platform include A.I. enabled social media screening, credit reports, automatic LE checks, automatic reference requests, automatic investigation report creation, and many others.

About Guardian

Guardian Alliance Technologies is a software technology company based in Stockton, CA that provides cloud-based background investigation software to hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the United States.

For more info, contact: info@guardianalliancetechnologies.com

