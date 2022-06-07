ConnectWise Shares Business Strategies to Bolster Security at IT Nation Secure

ORLANDO, Fla., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, shared a slew of information in its IT Nation Secure opening keynote. The industry’s premier MSP-focused cybersecurity conference featured various thought leaders, partners and vendors, all brought together to discuss the trends shaping the cybersecurity industry.



“MSPs who want to build a sound cybersecurity strategy to protect themselves and their customers from threat actors need to consider and act on many critical factors,” said Raffael Marty, general manager, cybersecurity, ConnectWise. “Everything we’ve shared today—from our portfolio of integrated cybersecurity products and services, to our expansive partner program, to our new partnerships—is designed to simplify this process and empower MSP owners to focus on growing their business while protecting their legacy.”

New Cyber Insurance Partnership to Demystify the Insurance Process

Cyber insurance is a critical element to help partners protect their legacy by building a more cyber-resilient business. A new partnership between ConnectWise, ControlCase and Fifthwall Solutions provides the education, automation and rate-quote-bind assistance needed to help MSPs prepare for and procure insurance, eliminating dozens of steps they and their customers would otherwise have to take. More specifically, ControlCase built a ConnectWise Manage application that guides the MSP through a cybersecurity assessment. When partners and customers are ready, Fifthwall Solutions is then available to provide insurance quotes from over 35 providers. Together, these improvements simplify the process and lead to a higher percentage of insurable MSPs and end customers.

ConnectWise’s Enhanced Cybersecurity Solution Vision Unveiled

Following this week’s news that ConnectWise received numerous additional awards for leadership in cybersecurity , Marty shared insights on the company’s comprehensive, integrated security product and service stack—spanning SIEM, EDR/MDR, cloud app security, policy management and more. Highlights included the award-winning, dedicated SOC and recently announced Incident Response Service for partners.

The company also announced another solution already benefiting from the rapid innovation and modern engineering model of its new Asio™ platform -- ConnectWise Risk Assessment (formerly known as Fortify Assessment). While catering to the same use cases as the former versions, this new deployment on Asio is much easier to use and is well-suited for MSPs in pre-sales situations, allowing them to simply send a link to their prospect or customer that will then execute the assessment on their endpoint and present a risk report based on the findings.

Expanding Security Capabilities Across ConnectWise’s Portfolio

The company discussed its “security first” approach to innovation, highlighting many new security enhancements across each of its portfolios: business management, unified monitoring and management, and cybersecurity management. Notably, ConnectWise BrightGauge now features a SentinelOne integration. The company applied the flexibility of BrightGauge’s dashboards to allow partners to create actionable security dashboards. Combining this information with their pre-existing data, MSPs will be able to leverage the additional data to gain even more powerful insights into their security operations.

ITBoost, ConnectWise’s best-in-class documentation solution, now has a suite of standard operating procedures (SOPs) that support incident response and information security policies. New project templates in Manage, ConnectWise’s business services management solution, allow for security onboarding, incident response and security alert handling. In addition to integrating security into its products, ConnectWise is also doing the inverse: integrating security products with ticketing and billing within its RMM and PSA solutions.

“Cybersecurity threats are evolving at an alarming rate, and that’s causing changes that will significantly impact the MSP business model,” said Patrick Beggs, chief information security officer, ConnectWise. "When it comes to combating cyber threats, everyone - from MSPs to small businesses to vendors to governments - needs to step up their role. ConnectWise is upping our infosec game, embracing a modern approach to cybersecurity to be proactive in our operations, being aggressive when it comes to discovery of application vulnerabilities prior to release, and defeating insider threats all before they damage the integrity of the organization. We’re infusing those ideas across our whole platform and feel fortunate to have such a tight community to discuss these concepts with at IT Nation Secure.”​

