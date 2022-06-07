Neology Awarded NCPA Contract for Fixed and Vehicle License Plate Recognition for U.S. Law Enforcement Agencies

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, is only one of four suppliers that has been awarded the NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) contract to provide Fixed and Vehicle License Plate Recognition solutions for local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. NCPA cooperative purchasing contracts and evaluation process ensures agencies receive products and services of the highest quality at competitive prices by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states.



Neology has been solving some of the most challenging problems facing the smart mobility and law enforcement markets with its Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) solutions for more than 20 years. The company has more than 60,000 ALPR systems deployed globally and utilizes the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to support a broad spectrum of end-user needs for investigative and analytic purposes.

“The NCPA contract is further market validation of our technology prowess and lifecycle customer support across many use cases for fixed and vehicle ALPR systems,” said Luke Normington, Managing Director of Neology. “This will further our mission of helping communities achieve public safety goals through AI-powered and deep learning solutions that advance clean air zones, congestion, security, and law enforcement initiatives.”

Neology scored particularly high in the Technology, Ability to Service the Contract, and References categories from the NCPA evaluation process, which underscores its experience in “cradle to grave” capability, from the development of ALPR solutions and associated systems, to long term lifecycle support and warranties.

"We are happy to announce the onboarding of Neology to the NCPA mobility vendor list. Their proven track record with License Plate Recognition is well regarded in the industry. We are confident the company will bring substantial value to our agencies," said Madison Huemmer, Manager of Member & Vendor Support of NCPA.

To learn more about the NCPA’s due diligence of Neology, or to start the contract process, visit www.ncpa.us/Vendors/Neology%20Inc

About NCPA

NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state-of-the-art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. NCPA works with a lead public agency, who competitively solicits master contracts. Contracts are based on quality, performance, and most importantly pricing. Learn more at https://www.ncpa.us/about.

About Neology

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

