TopLine Federal Credit Union Former Board Chair Named Director of the Year

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Kaster, former board chair of local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union, was honored with the Outstanding Director of the Year award from the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN). The Outstanding Director of the Year award is given to one extraordinary credit union board member who best exemplifies the credit union spirit through dedication to, and belief in, the credit union movement. Conditions for nomination include involvement in the credit union movement at local and state levels and participation in other activities that support the credit union mission of “People Helping People.”



Jim Kaster has been a member of TopLine Federal Credit Union since 1969 and has been involved with the credit union in various volunteer capacities for over 38 years, including 27 years as a Board member and the last 16 years as Board Chair. He began his volunteer service as a member of the Credit Committee for 9 years from 1984-1993 and chaired the committee for 4 years. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 1995, served as Treasurer from 1997-2000, Vice Chair from 2000-2005 and for the last 16-years, since 2006, has been the Board Chair. Jim retired from the TopLine’s Board of Directors in April 2022.

Jim has proven himself to be a gifted leader throughout his years on TopLine’s Board of Directors, and especially in his position as Board Chair by consistently making a positive impact on the success of the credit union. During his 38-year tenure TopLine has grown from $43 million assets, serving 13,777 members from 1 branch location to over $650 million in assets, serving over 46,000 members from 5 branch locations and with digital access. All through this time of growth, Jim also maintained a careful eye on other success metrics, especially maintaining capital and assuring that member service is the primary focus of TopLine’s management and staff. Very importantly, Jim is well known to TopLine’s membership and staff as both a member and a Director who is supportive and appreciative of their efforts in assuring the success of TopLine.

Jim’s primary focus has always been on how to serve the growing financial needs of members, financial consumers and communities. Jim has experienced the many changes that have and are taking place in the financial services industry. His forward thinking and support for growth has led the credit union to continually look for ways to strengthen member relationships, provide premium level service, offer the products and services members need along their financial journey, support community outreach efforts and promote a collaborative work environment that is shaped by honesty, integrity, respect and trust.

“Jim’s style is that of a servant leader, and with that approach applied so effectively over the years, he has set a high standard in how to make a positive, lasting difference as a credit union Director,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “He has never lost sight of the true meaning of being a financial cooperative; he is a true believer in putting members best interest above all else, responsibly meeting fiduciary obligations and providing an environment where employees and members are treated with the utmost trust and respect.”

The Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) honored Jim Kaster with the award at their annual conference which took place April 21 & 22 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington. MnCUN also created a showcase video featuring Jim that was unveiled at the conference as well as shared online.

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $678 million and serves over 46,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

