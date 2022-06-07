Dura Software Announces Jonathan Taylor as New CPTO of Dura Software

SAN ANTONIO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio-based software acquisition company, Dura Software, has appointed Jonathan Taylor (JT) as the Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) for the company. In this new position, Taylor will evaluate product and technology solutions for new acquisitions, while working to maximize product performance for each company in the Dura Software portfolio.

"JT is one of those rare individuals who can go extremely deep across multiple technologies and platforms and easily transition into a highly complex, strategic business discussion as necessary," says Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software. "As Dura accelerates growth over the next several years, the value that JT will provide across the entire portfolio of companies will be critical for us to achieve our long-term objectives."

A veteran healthcare technologist and former McKinsey consultant, Taylor has previously held technology leadership positions at various companies, including the highly acclaimed Cisco Systems and NBC Universal. Taylor holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as an M.B.A. with distinction from the Wharton School of Business.

Having founded and sold two healthcare SaaS startups, one of which being Dura Software's portfolio company SecureVideo, Taylor's expertise in product development and leading technology teams makes him uniquely qualified for the CPTO position at Dura Software.

Taylor notes, "Dura is on a rocket trajectory, making smart acquisitions and improving operations at each one of its portfolio companies. The company is well on its way to being a major force in the global hyper-niche SaaS space, and already has world-class capabilities in operations, corporate development, finance and human resources. I'm beyond excited to add product and technology to that list. Dura also has one of the best cultures and leadership teams I've experienced in my career, which means that I can expect to achieve that ever-fulfilling combination of effectiveness, efficiency, and enjoyment in my work."

As the founder and former CEO of SecureVideo, Taylor's extensive knowledge of the healthcare market, software development, technical architecture, as well as application and product design will heighten Dura Software's competitive edge among all Dura portfolio companies.

To learn more about Dura Software and its portfolio of companies, please visit https://www.dura.software/.

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning, and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will continue to expand by acquiring great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in downtown San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that include 6Connex, dbtech, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Lane, Moki, NordicIT, SecureVideo, and Vertex Systems.

Media Contact:

Paul Salisbury

Dura Software

(210) 663-3261

paul@dura.software

https://www.dura.software

Related Images











Image 1: Dura Software Logo





Dura Software Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment