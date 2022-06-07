Cadence Aerospace Names Scott Ransley as Chief Executive Officer, Engines Systems Business Unit

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace , a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announces the appointment of Scott Ransley to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Cadence Aerospace Engines Systems Business Unit, effective today. Mr. Ransley reports directly to Olivier Jarrault, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico , Cadence Aerospace , backed by Arlington Capital Partners , serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms.



In his new leadership role, Mr. Ransley oversees the Cadence Engines Systems Business Unit (Aero Design & Manufacturing, Inc., B&E Precision Aircraft Components, and Tell Tool) and is responsible for profitability and free cash flow generation of these businesses. Mr. Ransley succeeds the retiring Kevin Martin, who has served Cadence Aerospace as Chief Executive Officer of the Engines Systems Segment since January of 2021 and as Chief information Officer since January 2019.

“As we welcome Scott to our Executive Leadership Team, we also wish Kevin all the best and sincerely thank him for his dedication, leadership, hard work and success in positioning Cadence for our next phase of growth,” said Olivier Jarrault, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. “Kevin’s 30+ years of industry experience—highlighted by his exceptional proficiencies including strategic planning, financial acumen, program management, sales and marketing, engineering design, IT best practices and customer relationship management—have been integral complements to our Company.”

With more than 35 years of aerospace industry experience, Mr. Ransley comes to Cadence with a well-known reputation for delivering profit growth and market share expansion by driving operational excellence, strategy, and organizational change. Previously, he enjoyed a successful 11 years at Howmet Aerospace and held positions including Vice President and General Manager, Howmet Engine Systems, Aero South; Vice President Manufacturing Strategy & Procurement, Engineered Products & Solutions; and Vice President and General Manager, Alcoa Power and Propulsion (APP/Howmet) Structural Castings and Specialty Products. Mr. Ransley expertly managed teams to drive increases in sales and profitability, improvements in quality, delivery, cost, and through-put as well as significant advancements in material substitutions and process changes that enabled current and future productivity savings for the company.

Before his tenure at Howmet, he served as Vice President Commercial Repair and Overhaul Operations at Chromalloy Gas Turbine Corporation and was responsible for improving on-time delivery and reducing production turn time, along with overhauling the operational, financial, and general management practices across the company’s businesses. Mr. Ransley also held the positions of Vice President and General Manager, Wyman-Gordon East and General Manager, Large Structural Forgings at Precision Castparts Corporation , working to largely increase sales, profitability, and production capacity while reducing costs. Prior, he served United Technologies Corporation (now Raytheon Technologies) as Vice President, Supply Chain Strategy, Carrier, responsible for driving step change improvement in internal and external supply chains; Director, Corporate Strategy & Development, supporting the corporation through the development of fact-based strategies and the evaluation and negotiation of potential acquisitions; and Director, Strategic Planning & Business Development, Hamilton Sundstrand. Earlier in his career, he held operations and program management positions at Booz-Allen & Hamilton and General Electric Aircraft Engines .

Mr. Ransley holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Tri-State University .

“As the new leader for our Engines Systems businesses, Scott is focused on leading opportunities for organic and inorganic growth, productivity gains as well as improved customer service levels aligned with our Company’s business strategy,” said Mr. Jarrault. “We look forward to his contributions, confident that he will continue the positive momentum as Cadence keeps moving forward—providing our customers with exceptional solutions that lead the industry in quality and performance.”

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace , a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence , based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

