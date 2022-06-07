Demand for Global Portable Generator Market Size [2022-2028] Worth USD 2619.41 Billion, At a CAGR of 6.58% - Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Portable Generator Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Portable Generator Market size & share was valued at USD 1,729.50 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2619.41 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.58% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Portable Generator? How big is the Portable Generator Industry?

Market Overview:

Although electricity is necessary for a country's economic development, many countries lack suitable grid infrastructure. Insufficient power supply has a substantial impact on small and medium businesses (SMEs) as well as commercial areas. Portable generators not only offer a consistent electric supply in the event of a blackout, but they also help to grow the portable generator market. Chronic outages, insufficient power supply, changing customer demands, and ongoing infrastructure construction will define the global portable generators market trends in the coming years.

Global Portable Generator Market: Dynamics

As cities grow and power system failures become more regular, consumers are turning to portable generators, particularly for residential applications, to assure an uninterrupted electrical supply. However, governments in a number of nations have enacted tight rules as a result of portable generators' negative environmental impact. As a result, manufacturers are introducing generators that emit fewer greenhouse gases.

In recent years, electric power consumption has expanded dramatically in industries such as oil and gas, automobiles, aerospace and defense, information technology and telecommunications, and agriculture. On construction sites, portable generators are used to run power tools like paint sprayers, air compressors, drills, and saws while using the least amount of fuel.

Portable Generator Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden spread of Novel Coronavirus halted industry activities throughout all sectors, resulting in public curfews and worker movement restrictions. The growing digital revolution, caused by technological improvements and industrial automation, will boost market statistics. Growing power demand from businesses and homes will boost the portable generators industry.

Since the lockdown in 2020's first half, many industries have hired workers to work from home, increasing domestic electricity use. A few countries didn't have 24-hour electricity to support nine-hour home-based employment. In these places, demand for a portable generator has risen dramatically and is projected to continue.

The entire research report examines the Portable Generator market's qualitative and quantitative components. Both demand and supply are studied. The demand side study compares market income across regions and countries. The supply-side research investigates prominent rivals' regional and worldwide presence and strategy. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are all carefully researched.

Portable Generator Market: Segmentation Segmental Overview

The global portable generator market is segregated based on application, fuel, power rating, end-user, and region.

The power rating category includes power generators with outputs of less than 5 kW, 5 - 10 kW, and 10 - 20 kW. An increase in the use of multipurpose power production systems is likely to boost the growth of the portable generators market. The sector of smaller than 5 kW portable generators is predicted to grow at the highest rate due to increased awareness of in-house power backup and increased demand for portable powering systems in outdoor leisure activities. Portable generators are widely used in the industrial sector due to the need for a greater power supply to run machinery and industrial tools, which is expected to drive the portable generators market.

In most residential regions, power ratings of less than 5 kW are employed. Residential, commercial, and industrial end-users are the three types of end-users. Portable generators, which are commonly utilized in the home sector, are used to power important items such as lights, refrigerators, fans, and other appliances during power outages or poor weather conditions. The residential sector, which accounts for the majority of the global market, is followed by the commercial and industrial sectors. Natural disasters are common in many regions of the world, wreaking havoc on national power grids and infrastructure, as well as producing unpredictable electrical supplies. In such instances, portable generators are commonly employed to supply electricity for rescue efforts. As a result, demand for portable generators has surged across the regions.

The global portable generator market is segmented as follows;

By Application

Emergency

Prime/Continuous

By Fuel

Gasoline (Petrol)

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others (LPG, Propane, and Biodiesel)

By Power Rating

Below 5 kW

5–10 kW

10–20 kW

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Portable Generator market include -

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

Briggs & Stratton (US)

Generac (US)

Honda (Japan)

Yamaha (Japan)

Caterpillar (US)

Cummins (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

Honeywell (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Wacker Neuson (Germany)

Kubota (Japan)

Kohler (US)

Champion (US)

Himoinsa (Spain)

Duromax (US)

Loncin (China)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Portable Generator market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.58% during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the Portable Generator market was valued at around US$ 1,729.50 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2619.41 billion, by 2028.

An increase in the use of multipurpose power generation systems is expected to fuel the growth of the portable generators market. The segment of smaller than 5 kW portable generators is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increased awareness of in-house power backup and the increased need for portable powering systems in outdoor recreational activities.

On the basis of region, the portable generator industry will develop due to growing electricity use and blackouts. Asia-Pacific will dominate portable generators and drive the home generator market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Portable Generator industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Portable Generator Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Portable Generator Industry?

What segments does the Portable Generator Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Portable Generator Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

The portable generator market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific

As a result of growing electricity demand and frequent blackouts, the portable generator industry is likely to rise dramatically in the coming years. The portable generator market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific, which will also play a vital role in boosting the residential generator market. The growth is attributable to emerging economies such as China and India, which are substantially investing in the energy and electricity sector. Despite government efforts in grid infrastructure, millions of people in the region still lack electricity, fuelling the portable generator's expansion. North America and Europe, on the other hand, are seeing a steady rise in the number of natural disasters.

Household generators are in high demand in the Middle East and Africa because of the poor grid infrastructure in many African countries. Many Gulf countries use portable generators to supply backup or continuous electricity during public events or natural calamities. Furthermore, this region has a lot of economic development potential, and many international companies are investing in a variety of industries. As a result, portable generators are an excellent option for generating power in rural locations and preventing power outages.

Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,729.50 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,619.41 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.58% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Atlas Copco (Sweden), Briggs & Stratton (US), Generac (US), Honda (Japan), Yamaha (Japan), Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Kubota (Japan), Kohler (US), Champion (US), Himoinsa (Spain), Duromax (US), Loncin (China), and Others Key Segment By Application, Fuel, Power Rating, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

