The container closure integrity testing services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Despite several advantages of the container closure integrity testing, spatial limitation, lack of expertise and huge capital investment in installation of equipment have turned out to be bottle necks in the packaging process, which has prompted the drug manufacturers and packaging service providers to outsource container closure integrity testing operations. The increased demand for injectables, xxx and xx during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further led to increase in opportunities for these service providers.

Key Market Insights

More than 40 service providers are offering testing services to evaluate the integrity of container closure systems

Over 85% of the service providers are offering deterministic methods for testing container closure integrity testing; of these, more than 65% use headspace analysis and close to 60% use vacuum / pressure decay analysis.

Over 60% service providers providing container closure integrity testing services are headquartered in North America

Within Europe, over 45% of the service providers are large players; of these, more than 85% players were established before 1990.

Around 85 equipment have been developed by various stakeholders for the evaluation of container closure integrity

More than 55% of container closure integrity testing equipment employ vacuum / pressure decay technique. Further, over 15% of the equipment are equipped with more than four key features and can be used for clinical / commercial scale testing.

Nearly 65% increase in the demand for container closure integrity testing services till 2035

Significant share of demand for container closure integrity testing services is likely to be generated from vials; of this, around 80% of this demand is for testing vials made from glass. Further, around 70% of the demand for container closure integrity testing services is likely to be generated in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to capture over 42% share of the market by 2035

Currently, majority (~60%) of the service-based revenues is likely to come in from integrity testing of vials; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, glass vials hold the major share (~80%) in container closure integrity testing services market.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering container closure integrity testing service?

What is the relative competitiveness of container closure integrity testing service providers?

In which regions majority of the container closure integrity testing facilities are located?

What is the relative competitiveness of container closure integrity testing equipment?

What is the current, global demand for container closure integrity testing services?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

By 2035, the financial opportunity within the container closure integrity testing services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Analysis by Type of Container Closure System

Vials

Syringes

Cartridges

Analysis by Type of Container Material

Glass

Plastic

Analysis by Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MENA

Latin America

Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, several stakeholders are seeking services from container closure integrity testing service providers in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussion held with prominent industry representatives.

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a overview of company, service portfolio, type(s) of container(s) tested, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Confarma

Curia

DDL

Eurofins

Nelson Labs

SGS

Stevanato Group

Wilco

