Amfeltec Corporation Introduces the New Generation of Its PCI Express Cable Extender

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation announced today that its new generation of the PCI Express Cable Extender is now in production.



The PCI Express Cable Extender is a unique tool for debugging and production testing of PCIe and MiniPCIe boards outside the computer chassis or appliance. It provides a universal platform with easy access to logic signals on the add-in unit-under-test board (UUT) from any angle. It also offers over-current protection and hot-swap capabilities.

Amfeltec Cable Extender connects to the host computer via a 5-/10-foot cable and a x1 PCIe, MiniPCIe or ExpressCard® interface board. This new generation of the extender can measure UUT current on 12V and 3.3V. This data can be viewed on the extender’s own indicator, but can also be monitored on the computer (via a USB connection).

“These days, electronic devices are very dense, and electronic components are extremely small. It is difficult or impossible to debug modern PCI Express and MiniPCI Express boards by using traditional extenders, especially if you must debug in real-time during normal operation,” says Michael Feldman, President and CTO at Amfeltec. “Most importantly, if you have a computer chassis like a 1U/2U rack-mountable server, a small appliance or a Blade Server, and you need to debug the board by moving it outside the computer chassis, then you simply can’t do that with a traditional extender.”

“By using our cable extenders, designers have total ease of access to the entire UUT,” adds Feldman. “The test board can easily be handled during operation – you can hold it in your hand, flip it over, etc. You can also close the host computer and move it out of your way entirely to reduce noise and free up space.”

The PCI Express Cable Extender Gen2 is now in full production.

demo video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7fq3ky0kL8

product page - https://www.amfeltec.com/products/pciexpress-cable-extender/

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated since 2005. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents. Notable Amfeltec product families include Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), and AngelShark Carrier Board(TM).