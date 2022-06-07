$589+ Bn Global Microelectronics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 5.1% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the demand for the microelectronics devices are gaining popularity in the manufacturing industry. Devices such as capasitors, transistors, indicators, diods, and others are required by key manufacturing companies to finalilize their products. The growing healthcare and technology industry drives the market demand. The growing need of manufacturers in the consumer good industry is further adding spotlight for the market to flourish during the forecast period.



The Global Microelectronics Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 589.1 Billion in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 437.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Microelectronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Software & Algorithm (Behavioral, Proactive), by Product (Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, Entertainment control, HVAC Control), by Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Construction, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Low Cost and Wide Range of Applications in the Manufacturing Industry

Microelectronics are considered to be the most important needs part of the electrical and electronics industries. In 2021, the global sale of microelectronics was accounted to be USD 450 billion, of which 73% was manufactured in APAC. China sales, the major manufacturer of electronic parts, contributed 53% of the total microelectronics sales. The major manufacturing of smartphones and microparts are manufactured in APAC. To maintain low cost and high productivity, key players are investing in this sector to earn huge profits. For instance, Samsung generated USD 575 billion in the electronics industry and USD 78 billion came from microelectronic sales. Thus, the growing trend of Microelectronics Market will be a major factor in the growth of the manufacturing industry.

Driver: Growing Applications in Healthcare Industry

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, microelectronic-based technology earned huge respect and profit in the healthcare industry. Critical microelectronic-based products help healthcare professionals to treat patients and handle vaccines. The microelectronic industry has achieved significant challenges and opportunities for further Research and Development (R&D). Nervous technological advancements were made by key manufacturing players which further added demand for products in the healthcare sector. These are some of the benefits achieved by the microelectronics sector which is helping the market to generate revenue during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Microelectronics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% during the forecast period.

The Microelectronics market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 437.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 589.1 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Microelectronics market.



Segmentation of the Global Microelectronics Market:

Software & Algorithm Behavioral Proactive

Product Lighting Control Security and Access Control Entertainment control HVAC Control Other Controls

Vertical Aerospace and Defense Medical Construction Automotive Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/microelectronics-market-1579

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Microelectronics Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. Factors that are supporting the growth are rise in investments made in the Research and Development (R&D) infrastructure, government associations to organize benefits of microelectronis in the manufacturing industry, and policies essential for the healthcare equipment and devices markets. Moreover, this dominace is owing to the presence of countries such as China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore, contributing to the growth of the manufacturing segment.

List of Prominent Players in Microelectronics Market:

Honeywell International Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Schneider Electric SE.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Acuity Brands Inc.

ADT Corporation

Control4Corporation

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Microelectronics Market?

How will the Microelectronics Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Microelectronics Market?

What is the Microelectronics market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Microelectronics Market throughout the forecast period?

