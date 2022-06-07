Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Oslo, 7 June 2022: The annual general meeting of Adevinta ASA ("Adevinta" or the "Company") will be held on 29 June 2022 at 15:00 CEST.

The general meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders. Information about log-in details for the meeting and all documents to be processed in the meeting are available in the attached calling notice and on the Company's website www.adevinta.com .

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

IR contact

Marie de Scorbiac

Head of Investor Relations

T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76

ir@adevinta.com (mailto:ir@adevinta.com)

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

ir@adevinta.com ( mailto:ir@adevinta.com )

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 14 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com .

