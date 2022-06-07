New Tektronix 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope Available from TestEquity

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest distributor of test and measurement instruments and electronics production supplies, announced that the new Tektronix 2 Series MSO is now available.



With the widespread use of embedded systems in modern electronics, engineers need to troubleshoot complex signals both on and off the bench. This means working with complicated power supply sequences, testing more voltage levels, smaller amplitudes, and debugging more buses than ever.

Tektronix's new 2 Series MSO is a bold new oscilloscope design that makes it simpler and more convenient for engineers to capture and analyze signals over longer periods of time, which is why TestEquity immediately added the 2 Series to its industry-leading product selection.

“The 2 Series MSO was designed with the ultimate in portability to address the evolving needs for field and remote work,” said Mark Rosa, GM, Entry Solutions Portfolio, Tektronix. “We’re thrilled TestEquity continuously looks to Tektronix as a leading innovator and partner to offer only the best in modern test and measurement technology for its engineers.”

"The 2 Series MSO is a revolutionary product in the test and measurement space," said Scott Cave Director of T&M Product Management at TestEquity. "It’s a design unlike we’ve seen before that offers the best in mobility. The product works where you do, and the touch interface does exactly what you expect—and you still get knobs and buttons for the most essential controls.”

Tektronix 2 Series MSO Key Features and Specifications

Available with 2 or 4 analog channels

Up to 500 MHz bandwidth

2.5GS/s sample rate

10Mpts record length

High-resolution touchscreen interface with class-leading screen-to-body ratio

Color-coded LED indicators for buttons and knobs

Front and Side I/O ports allow convenient access and connectivity

Extensive probe support—including compatibility with advanced probes from the TBS2000B or Tektronix 3 Series

Optional 2-slot battery pack for troubleshooting on the go

Extended capabilities through Tektronix software packages and embedded VNC server



About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Tektronix

Tektronix designs and manufactures test and measurement solutions to break through the walls of complexity and accelerate global innovation. Together we empower engineers to create and realize technological advances with ever greater ease, speed and accuracy. Tektronix solutions have supported many of humankind’s greatest advances of the past 75 years. Health. Communication. Mobility. Space. With offices in 21 countries, we are committed to the scientists, engineers and technicians around the world who will define the future.

