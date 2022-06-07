Free Children’s Mental Health Training for Pediatric Primary Care Providers

New York, New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for children’s mental health services soars, it is putting immense pressure on already under-resourced and inadequate systems. There is a push for pediatric providers to take on a larger role in addressing these concerns, but many providers feel they aren’t prepared. The REACH Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the most effective, scientifically proven mental health care reaches all children and families, is offering a solution.

Since 2006, REACH has been training pediatric primary care providers (PCPs), therapists, and health care institutions nationwide, on the most advanced evidence-based children’s mental health therapies. Their flagship program, the Patient-Centered Mental Health in Pediatric Primary Care (PPP), trains providers to confidently diagnose, treat and manage common children’s mental health issues they see every day in practice, saving referrals to behavioral health specialists for more complex cases.

Now, thanks to a generous donation, REACH is able to provide free mental health training for up to 150 PCPs, practicing in the Greater Atlanta area. “We are so grateful for this opportunity to provide better access to mental health care for thousands of families throughout the Atlanta region,” said REACH CEO, Lisa Hunter Romanelli, Ph.D. “REACH has already trained over 5,000 pediatric PCPs to date, but we are just getting started.”

Led by experts in child psychiatry, psychology, and pediatrics, REACH’s PPP training course teaches clinicians how to correctly identify and differentiate among pediatric behavioral health problems such as ADHD, anxiety states (including PTSD), depression, bipolar disorder, oppositional and conduct disorders, and psychosis. Participants also learn how to effectively manage psychopharmacology and create treatment plans.

The more providers who are prepared to address both physical and mental health concerns, the better access will be to mental health care for hundreds of thousands of families who are sitting on waitlists for mental health care, or even worse – trapped in the ER for days, weeks, even months for a spot to open up at a mental health treatment facility. To help alleviate this crisis, REACH also provides scholarship opportunities for PCPs throughout the U.S. and Canada, who work in under-resourced communities and are representative of the diverse families they serve.

“Prevention is key,” says Dr. Hunter Romanelli. “If mental health screenings became a part of every well-child visit, providers have a better chance of detecting a problem early on before it gets to the horrifying level we see in the news every day.”

To be considered for the free mental health training opportunity, applicants must be a pediatrician, family physician, nurse practitioner, or physician's assistant practicing in the Greater Atlanta area. Candidates of all backgrounds and life experiences are encouraged to apply. For more information, please visit: https://thereachinstitute.research.net/r/RQVCLHS

To learn more about REACH’s scholarship opportunities and other training programs for pediatric PCPs, mental health clinicians, educators, and caregivers throughout the U.S. and Canada, or to schedule a PPP training for your healthcare facility, visit: www.thereachinstitute.org

