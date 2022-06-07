MELTWICH FOOD CO. CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH RAINBOW-THEMED ‘PRIDE SHAKE’

Toronto, ON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwich Food Co. is introducing its new milkshake called the Pride Shake in honour of Pride month.

Meltwich Food Co. believes that all people have the right to love who they love and express themselves in their most authentic way. The Pride Shake was created to recognize the inspiring history, culture, and diversity of the LGBTQ2A+ community. Meltwich Food Co. welcomes all guests to honour this important month alongside them by enjoying this refreshing, sweet treat.

The new rainbow-themed shake will be available for the month of June at Meltwich Food Co. locations across Canada in both small and large sizes. In support of the LGBTQ2A+ community, Meltwich Food Co. will also be donating one dollar from each Pride Shake purchase to PFLAG Canada.

PFLAG Canada is a national charitable organization for the LGBTQ2A+ community and their families, friends, and allies. PFLAG Canada was founded by parents who are committed to creating a world where everyone is accepted and celebrated. You can learn more about PFLAG Canada at their website, pflagcanada.ca.

About Meltwich Food Co.

We’re obsessed with cheese. The way it melts. The way it tastes. The way it elevates the flavour of everything it touches… So we’ve dedicated our life to the celebration of cheese in all of its deliciously ooey-gooey forms! You can count on us to be on the leading edge of cheesy creativity, fusing it with premium ingredients into our inventive and craveable comfort food.

