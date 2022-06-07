DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF EASY MODULAR MANUFACTURING, INC.

Boston, Massachusetts, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: DUTV), has incorporated Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc. which was incorporated on May 24, 2022 in Minnesota and will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.. The incorporation of Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc. fits into Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. strategy under the “EMMI” Easy Modular Manufacturing Division to ramp up the mass assembly line manufacturing of all technologies under the Corporate umbrella of DUTV.

“By incorporating “EMMI” Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc., DUTV will begin manufacturing its modules, thus increasing our market presence. With an approximately Retail Cost of One Million Dollars for each of the Fertilizer modules, DUTV should be showing revenue within the next two quarters,” said CEO Mark Gaalswyk.

About Digital Utilities Ventures Inc.:

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. is working to become a formidable presence in the green solutions marketplace. We have identified strategic opportunities for acquisitions and joint ventures that will allow us to capitalize on existing and emerging opportunities in this industry. Consumers understand the significance of progressing from conventional assets to inexhaustible sources that produce no ozone harming greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum by-products and lessen air contaminants. Enhancing green solutions such as in energy supply and lessening reliance on imported fuels will assist with economic development by increasing occupations in manufacturing, assembling, and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

