Colorado State University Global Economic Report Reveals Alumni Impact on Colorado and the Nation

Aurora, Colo., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today released an in-depth economic report, highlighting the positive impact the university has on the economy and students in both Colorado and the United States as a whole. The accumulated impact of CSU Global alumni currently employed in the U.S. workforce amounted to $769.7 million in added income for the U.S. economy, which is equivalent to supporting 7,161 jobs. On the state level, former students generated $200.7 million in added income, which is the equivalent of 2,071 Colorado jobs.

CSU Global designs its programs to ensure success beyond the classroom and provide lifelong earning potential, delivering real value for students’ tuition dollars. As a result of their education, CSU Global students see a 4.9X rate of return, meaning for every $1,000 spent at the university, they will see a $4,900 return on their investment in lifetime earnings.

“We provide industry-relevant, high-quality degree programs that equip our students with the skills and expertise they need to enter the workforce and thrive in their careers upon graduation,” said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. “We are proud to see the positive impact our alumni have made and continue to make—not only in our home state of Colorado but also on a national level."

CSU Global plays a key role in helping students increase their employability and achieve their individual goals by providing the education, training, and skills they need to have prosperous careers. In addition to student return on investment, the study also quantified the subsequent benefits for taxpayers and society in general. Among the report’s other findings:

In the United States, taxpayers gain $781.8 million in added tax revenue and public sector savings. Benefits to taxpayers consist primarily of taxes that the government will collect from the added revenue created from working alumni. As CSU Global students earn more, they make higher tax payments as they increase their output and purchases of goods and services.

in added tax revenue and public sector savings. Benefits to taxpayers consist primarily of taxes that the government will collect from the added revenue created from working alumni. As CSU Global students earn more, they make higher tax payments as they increase their output and purchases of goods and services. U.S. society gains $2.8 billion in added income and social savings. Education is correlated with a variety of lifestyle changes that generate social savings. For example, health care savings include avoiding medical costs associated with smoking, alcohol dependence, obesity, drug abuse, and depression; income assistance savings includes reduced welfare and unemployment claims.

in added income and social savings. Education is correlated with a variety of lifestyle changes that generate social savings. For example, health care savings include avoiding medical costs associated with smoking, alcohol dependence, obesity, drug abuse, and depression; income assistance savings includes reduced welfare and unemployment claims. The top industries with the highest number of jobs held by CSU Global alumni include: Health Care and Social Assistance at 923 jobs, Retail Trade at 821 jobs, and Professional and Technical Services at 702 jobs.

“The flexibility of an asynchronous, online program allows our students to achieve their academic goals of earning a degree when they might not have been able to otherwise,” said Toney. “Many of our students are working adults balancing other life commitments while also advancing their education. Our mission is to help them succeed at CSU Global and beyond. We transform the lives of others through online education, and we are proud of the impact that our alumni have within their industries."

CSU Global contracted Emsi, a nationally recognized labor market data company, to conduct this study, specifically looking at the impact that working alumni had during fiscal year 2019-20. Since its inception in 2007, CSU Global has served more than 40,000 students and alumni in every U.S. state and over 60 countries across the globe.

The full report can be found at CSUGlobal.edu/about/why-csu-global/numbers/economic-impact.

