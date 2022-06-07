Global Pre-Workout Supplements Market size to Reach USD 28.68 billion by 2028 with growing Fitness Enthusiasts and Gym-Goers - SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pre-workout supplements are gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts and gym-goers for their ability to improve performance and help the body recover from exercise more quickly. These supplements typically contain caffeine, protein, and other nutrients. Some of the most popular pre-workout supplements on the market today include Cellucor C4, Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Pre-Workout, and Beast Mode Black.

Over the last few years, pre-workout supplements have become increasingly popular. This is because they provide a number of benefits that other supplements do not. Pre-workout supplements help to increase energy levels, improve focus, and reduce fatigue. They also help to improve strength and endurance. As a result, pre-workout supplements market is majorly driven by the who are looking to improve their performance in the gym.

Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Related Diseases to Improve the Demand for Pre-Workout Supplement

The prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes is on the rise, compelling more and more people to start working out. These diseases are often caused by factors such as poor diet and lack of exercise, both of which can be remedied by regular workouts. Exercise has numerous other benefits as well, such as improving mental health, reducing stress levels, and boosting overall energy levels. As such, it's no surprise that more and more people are making time for workout sessions in their busy schedules.

The demand for pre-workout supplements is further supported by growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of taking supplements before workout. As per our statistical analysis of lifestyle related diseases. The study looked at a variety of factors, including diet, exercise, smoking, and alcohol consumption. The results showed that certain lifestyle choices can increase the risk of developing certain diseases. For example, the study found that smoking increases the risk of developing lung cancer. The study also found that eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly can help to reduce the risk of developing various diseases.

By Form, Powder Pre-Workout Supplements are Holding Lion’s Share

Pre-workout supplements come in a variety of forms, but powder form is dominating the global Pre-workout supplements market. Powdered pre-workout supplements are more popular because they're easy to consume. It has been observed that most of the end users prefer powdered form because it offers more concentrated dose of the active ingredients. Plus, they tend to be more affordable than other forms. Also, it can be more easily absorbed by the body and provide a more immediate boost of energy than any other forms.

North America to Continue Dominating Global Pre-Workout Supplements Market Thanks to Rapidly Growing Health-Conscious Population

North America is the leading consumer of pre-workout supplements, and the United States is the leading contributor to this demand. As per our analysis, Americans consume more pre-workout supplements than any other nationality, and this trend is only increasing. This is because many people in the US are health conscious and want to make sure that they are getting the most out of their workout. Pre-workout supplements give them the energy and nutrients they need to power through their workout and see results. Apart from this, the region has strong presence of athletes and bodybuilders that also consumer the product on large scale to improve their performance. The growth of the regional pre-workout supplements market is further supported by people who want to lose weight or build muscle.

Competitive Landscape: High Quality, Optimum Price, and Wide Product Portfolio Make the Producer Stand Out in Pre-workout Supplements Market

Pre-workout supplements are in high demand due to the benefits they offer. However, not all pre-workout supplement manufacturers are created equal. Some are performing better than others. One of the leading pre-workout supplement manufacturers that is doing well is Cellucor. Their products are popular and their prices are reasonable. They offer a variety of flavors and formulas to choose from. Another pre-workout supplement manufacturer that is doing well is Optimum Nutrition. Their products are also popular and their prices are reasonable. They offer a variety of flavors and formulas to choose from as well.

Key Market Dynamics in Pre-Workout Supplements Market

Drivers

Increasing number of health-conscious population

Increasing prevalence of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity and diabetes compelling people to start working out

High awareness and penetration of pre-workout supplements among athletes and gym-goers is driving growth of the global pre-workout supplements market

Restraints

High Awareness among consumers about side effects of the supplements

They are expensive

They can be addictive and lead to dependency, which hamper the overall growth of pre-workout supplements market to some extent

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Pre-Workout Supplements Market based on Form, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Global Pre-Workout Supplements Market by Form (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Powder Capsule Ready to Drink

Global Pre-Workout Supplements Market by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Online Offline

Global Pre-Workout Supplements Market by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Enterprises Personal

Global Pre-Workout Supplements Market By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Global Pre-Workout Supplements Market

MusclePharm Corporation (US)

Nutrex Research, Inc. (US)

BPI Sports, LLC (US)

Beast Sports Nutrition (US)

GAT Sport (US)

SynTech Nutrition (Medix Laboratories NV)-(Belgium)

Magnum Nutraceuticals (Canada)

EFX Sports (US)

ALLMAX Nutrition, Inc. (Canada)

Nutrabolt Corporation (US)

