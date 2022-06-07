VoIP-Pal Receives Favorable Claim Construction Ruling in its Patent Infringement Cases Against Amazon, Verizon and T-Mobile

WACO, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the Company has received a favorable ruling in the Claim Construction Hearing that was held on June 3, 2022 in in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) in VoIP-Pal’s cases versus Amazon.com, Inc., et al., 6:21-cv-668, Verizon Communications, Inc., et al., 6:21-cv-672, and T-Mobile USA, Inc., 6:21-cv-674. In a final order issued by Judge Alan Albright, the Court has adopted a majority of VoIP-Pal’s proposed constructions for most of the terms in dispute in the litigation. The Court’s order has been posted on the Company’s website www.voip-pal.com and can be accessed here.



With the conclusion of the Claim Construction Hearing, VoIP-Pal’s lawsuits are now entering the discovery phase and are moving towards an expected jury trial in approximately twelve months.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal stated, “We are very pleased with the outcome of last week’s Claim Construction Hearing. Getting past the claim construction phase in these cases is a significant milestone in any patent infringement lawsuit. We look forward to the next year as we move closer to a trial where we can present our infringement and damages claims to a jury for a final verdict. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

