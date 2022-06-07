3D Cell Culture Market to reach 6.47 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of around 16.3%

New York, United States, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D cell culture is regarded as an artificially created environment where the biological cells are allowed to grow or interact with their respective surroundings in all three dimensions. In terms of technology, scaffold-based technology had the largest revenue share of more than about 68.96 % in 2020 and it is estimated to maintain its dominance all over the forecasted period of 2020-2030. Moreover, on a regional basis, North America dominated the total 3D Cell Culture Market in 2020, possessing a revenue share of more than 43 %. However, the APAC region is prevised to witness the fastest CAGR within the regional market from 2020 to 2030.







The segmentation outlook of the latest report published by Strategic Market Research on 3D Cell Culture Market is as follows:





Based on Technology

Scaffold-based Hydrogels Polymeric Scaffolds Micro-patterned Surface Microplates Nanofiber-based Scaffolds

Scaffold-free Hanging Drop Microplates Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture Spheroid Microplates with ULA coating Magnetic Levitation & 3D Bioprinting

Bioreactors





Based on Application

Cancer

Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Others





Based on End-User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





The 3D Cell Culture Market is poised to reach a market value of USD 6.47 billion by 2030 from USD 1.43 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.3 % during the forecasted period. Growth in this 3D Cell Culture market is primarily driven by the rise in the focus on new upcoming alternatives for animal testing, increase in the focus on personalized medicine, growing occurence of chronic diseases, and the wide availability of funding for the research purposes. The high utility of 3D models for research purposes about Covid-19 as well as respiratory diseases is prevised to provide massive growth opportunities to the 3D Cell Culture market. Several other vital parameters amplifying the market growth include the introduction of new products and the broad applications of 3D protocols in the field of biological researches.





By Technology, the scaffold-based technology segment held the largest share of the 3D Cell Culture Market.

In terms of technology, scaffold-based technology had the largest revenue share of more than 68.96 % in 2020. Furthermore, surge in the demand for scaffold-based technology and the rise in the awareness of nanotechnology in the field of biomedical research and its vast applications is prevised to provide ample opportunities for the growth of the segment. The National Institutes of Health declared an investment of around USD 445 Million in nanomedicine in the year 2020. In addition, the National Nanotechnology Initiative got more than USD 1.7 Billion in funding in the year 2021, which in turn will foster the expansion of the 3D cell culture scaffold market.

By Application, the Cancer segment possessed the highest share of the 3D Cell Culture Market.

In terms of Application, the Cancer market segment possessed the maximum portion of the total 3D Cell Culture Market share, accounting for about 24.56 % of the total market revenue, and is previse to expand at a CAGR of 15.4 % in 2020. Growing R&D activities by utilizing spheroids as model systems to create anti-cancer treatments and the rise in the usage of 3-dimensional cellular models are the key drivers that are amplifying the growth of this market segment. As per The National Cancer Institute, it is reported that there were 16.9 million cancer survivors in USA in the year 2020, and by the end of the year 2030, the total number of cancer survivors is projected to reach a landmark of 22.2 million. Furthermore, from 2021 to 2030, the stem cell research market segment is prevised to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecasted timeframe.

By End-User, the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical industries dominated the entire 3D Cell Culture Market.

In terms of End-user, the entire market is segregated into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Laboratories and Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, and Others. Among these segments, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries category held the largest revenue share of more than 46% in the year 2020. In comparison to 2D cell culture, the 3D cell culture possesses a wide variety of benefits and advantages in terms of supplying appropriate oxygen content and nutritional gradients and helps to better understand various cell functions like adhesion, proliferation, morphology, viability, microenvironment, and response to drugs. These are some of the key factors that are driving the segment’s growth.

North America held a significant portion of the 3D Cell Culture Market share.

By Region, North America dominated the total 3D Cell Culture Market in 2020, possessing a revenue share of more than 43 %. It is also anticipated that the North American region will maintain its dominance throughout the projected period due to the factors like rise in the private and state financial support for building advanced 3D cell culture models, rise in the healthcare expenditures, and the growing number of research institutes and universities. For example, Inventia Life Science, a global leader in advanced 3D cell culture for clinical and research purposes, has declared the closure of a USD 25 Million Series B funding round which was led by Blackbird Ventures. On the other hand, the APAC/Asia- Pacific region is prevised to witness the fastest CAGR within the regional market from 2021 to 2030. It is primarily due to the rising investments by various multinational corporations in the entire region.

Pertinent players that are covered in the Global 3D Cell Culture Market report are:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Corning, Inc.

3D Biomatrix

Lonza

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Tecan Trading AG

3D Biotek LLC

Global Cell Solutions, Inc.

InSphero

Recent Developments related to Global 3D Cell Culture Market:

On the 15 th of December 2021, BOSTON, Mass., the R&D Data Cloud company, stated that CellPort Software, a SaaS company that digitizes workflows for cell development and manufacturing, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to boost the speed of the delivery of cell-based therapeutics.

of December 2021, BOSTON, Mass., the R&D Data Cloud company, stated that CellPort Software, a SaaS company that digitizes workflows for cell development and manufacturing, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to boost the speed of the delivery of cell-based therapeutics. On 11 th of January 2021, Adocia, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, declared that it is building a hydrogel scaffold that especially protects and hosts pancreatic β cells for the replacement of the missing cells of the patients with type 1 diabetes.

of January 2021, Adocia, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, declared that it is building a hydrogel scaffold that especially protects and hosts pancreatic β cells for the replacement of the missing cells of the patients with type 1 diabetes. On the 8th of December 2020, eNuvio located in Montreal, Canada declared the launch of the 1st completely reusable 3D cell culture microplate in the market called the EB-Plate. Currently, scientific research studies consume a significant volume of single-use plastics, especially from pipette tips and serological pipettes for vials and culture microplates.





