GAINS Names Border States as Its 2022 Supply Chain Transformation Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINSystems, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, today honored Border States with its 2022 Supply Chain Transformation Partner of the Year award. The achievement recognizes Border States' achievements in advancing its supply chain using automation and new initiatives in supply planning, SAP S/4Hana integration, and AI-fueled lead sensing. These strategies relied on the GAINS solutions and delivered measurable value in a short period of time. The award was given to Tony Serati, Vice President of Procurement at Border States, on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the 2022 Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/XPO™ in Orlando.

"Border States showed exemplary vision before the pandemic that more recently helped them to successfully navigate high levels of industry variability in the electric, natural gas, and oil markets," shared Joe Olson, CEO of GAINS. "We are delighted to recognize the Border States leadership and procurement teams for their commitment to using ML, AI, and automation to attain peak inventory and supply chain performance in changing times. In recognition of this award, GAINS has made a donation in Border States' name to the Barco Nightingales Foundation, a charitable organization that builds solar water wells in Haiti."

Since 2010, Barco Nightingales Foundation has served the people of Haiti by building solar water wells to provide clean drinking water to more than 30,000 people. The wells receive all of their power from the sun and are located in some of the island's most remote parts, replacing polluted rivers as the community's drinking water source.

"Border States and GAINS have had a strong partnership based on trust and innovation for many years," said Tony Serati, Vice President of Procurement at Border States. "We both share a passion for our customers as well as our communities. Our company is honored to receive the supply chain transformation award and to support a greater cause with Barco Nightingales Foundation and their impactful work to better the lives of the people in Haiti."

For information on Barco Nightingales Foundation and GAINS' support of their solar well and lunch programs since 2013, visit https://gainsystems.com/social-responsibility/.

About GAINSystems

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as 8 weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

