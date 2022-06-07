Victor Energy Opens First Public Offering to Investment

SOMERSET, N.J., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victor Energy, providers of solar technology for industrial buildings, today announced the launch of its public offering. The company's innovative thin-film solar technology for industrial buildings is ushering in the future of industrial rooftop solar energy.

Traditional solar modules are heavy, rigid, have high installation costs, and can't be installed on all surfaces at scale. Additionally, solar farms use an estimated 305,239 acres of land in the United States. It's proven that solar energy can significantly mitigate the pace of climate disruption, while providing a value add to the industrial industry and surrounding communities. However, in order for solar energy to be a meaningful part of the global solution, solar panels need the flexibility to be able to be installed on far more surfaces.

The groundbreaking solar module design from Victor Energy is different from any other on the market. The new technology allows for solar racks to be light enough to sit on top of massive industrial buildings. By utilizing thin-film technology, Victor Energy looks to create real change in the industry via their first-of-kind solar panels.

The total grid-connected energy market is valued at about $2.5 trillion per year globally, and the serviceable available solar module market is about $48 billion in module sales annually. With 10 billion square feet of rooftop real estate, Victor Energy is offering investors the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this burgeoning market with a minimum investment amount per investor of $250.

"We believe that there is a win, win, win scenario with the right technology. A win for the warehouses to power themselves and in the future as well as their electric vehicle trucking fleets," says Michael W. Wellet, Jr., PE, CPE, Founder of Victor Energy.

"Additionally, there is a win for the community where the warehouses are able to provide power back to the grid for their surrounding area and a win for the farmers and surrounding landowners not having to give up their land to solar farms," John F. Beaupre, Founder of Victor Energy says.

The company is poised to begin phase one of their market plan by partnering with Lehigh University to build their thin-film solar technology and look to begin the research and development in Fall 2022. The next phase will be to prototype the racking system and ballast that will be required to create the higher efficiency and provide a solution for the weight distribution problem on current solar panels. Lastly, as the company will not act as manufacturer or distributor, Victor Energy will go on to license their game-changing IP technology to companies that already have market penetration and will be able to provide instant distribution and sales.

The Victor Energy team is comprised of management and R&D team members with expertise in a wide area of fields including materials science, device physics, chemistry, plasmonics, nanotechnology, nano-engineering, testing, and fabrication.

The Company encourages all interested investors to visit www.investinvictor.com in order to learn more about the new offering.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Capital Raise Agency

team@capitalraiseagency.com

Rialto Markets LLC is the onboarding agent for this offering and is not an affiliate of nor connected with the Issuer. Rialto Markets LLC is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of the Issuer. Rialto Markets LLC is NOT soliciting this investment nor making any recommendations by collecting, reviewing and processing your application for investment. Rialto Markets LLC conducts anti-money laundering, identity and bad actor disqualification reviews of the Issuer, and ensures they are a registered business in good standing. Rialto Markets LLC is NOT validating or approving the information provided by the Issuer or the Issuer itself. Contact information below is provided for applicants to make inquiries and requests of Rialto Markets LLC regarding the general application process, the status of the application or general Reg CF regulation-related information. Rialto Markets LLC may direct applicants to specific sections of the Offering Statement to locate information or answers to their inquiry but does not opine or provide guidance on Issuer-related matters.

View form C here: https://sec.report/Document/0001914960-22-000002/

Related Images











Image 1: Victor Energy









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment