NEW LEARNING CENTER FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM OPENS IN SAN ANTONIO

SAN ANTONIO, TX., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InBloom Autism Services announced today that they have added another state-of-the-art Learning Center for young children to receive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy as a form of prescribed treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in San Antonio, Texas.

ABA therapy is a scientifically-validated form of treatment frequently prescribed to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and is the primary form of care provided at InBloom. Since March of 2020, InBloom has been providing center-based ABA therapy services to families in Bexar County at its San Antonio Learning Center and credits a growing demand for quality center-based services throughout the region for the need to invest in a second facility. InBloom’s Operations Manager, Michelle Forgette, will oversee the new Wurzbach Learning Center in coordination with BCBA and Clinical Supervisor, Carolina Branham, who will help oversee the clinical team.

“With this new Learning Center we’re able to spread out our services into the northwest side of San Antonio, reaching more families in that area,” said Branham. “InBloom really focuses on clinical integrity and that’s very important when it comes to the kiddo’s treatment plans and the quality of services they receive. We have the clinical supervisors and BCBAs on hand supporting the therapists and parents, so we can all work together to provide each kiddo with the best treatment based on their individual needs. Every kiddo is at a different level so the large space and the way each area is set up with a specific purpose, really help our kiddos learn and set them up for success.”

The new Wurzbach Learning Center has over 12,600 square feet of space and a variety of different learning environments ranging from smaller therapy rooms for a more direct 1-to-1 experience, large indoor playrooms for naturalistic environment training/play-based learning, and a learning readiness room for children who are getting ready to transition into a traditional classroom environment.

“I think center-based therapy is a great option because it allows kiddos to get that peer interaction that they might not get at home,” said Forgette. “It also helps them become more independent, giving them the opportunity to figure things out for themselves in a safe learning environment. We are play-based therapy and since we’re doing early intervention, we do want to focus on the kids still being able to be kids. We encourage parents to come see the new Learning Center, I’ll gladly give them a tour so they can become familiar with how their kiddo would be engaging in their day-to-day activities.”

The Wurzbach Learning Center is located at 121 Interpark Blvd, Suite 104. InBloom Autism Services is an in-network provider with most major insurance providers. Caregivers interested in inquiring about therapy services at the new location can call 888-754-0398 to connect with the InBloom Autism Services Care Team or visit inbloomautism.com to inquire more today.

