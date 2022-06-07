GlobalData Plc: Construction Market Output in the USA Valued at $1.9 trillion in 2021

LONDON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction market growth in the US in 2022 will be supported by investments in transport, renewable energy, water, and housing projects. The construction industry’s output in the early part of the forecast period could be affected by subdued investor confidence amid a steep rise in construction costs.



The United States of America (USA) Construction Market Research Report 2022-2026 offered by GlobalData Plc provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the US construction industry, including its growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity. Also, it includes critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the US construction industry. The report also provides an analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

US Construction Market Segmentation by Sector

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Energy and Utilities Construction

Institutional Construction

Residential Construction

The residential construction sector is expected to lose growth momentum into 2022 after a strong performance in 2021, as price pressure and contractionary monetary policy are starting to weigh on output. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the sector was supported by strong demand, low mortgage rates and demand for bigger living spaces. The housing shortage is substantial, contractors are still experiencing heavy delays as they seek to work through large backlogs.

USA Construction Market Analysis, by Sectors

Leading Construction Contractors in the US

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Tutor Perini Corp

Skanska AB

Kiewit Corp

Parsons Corp

Ferrovial SA

Zachry Construction Corp

The Walsh Group

Webuild SpA

Granite Construction Inc.

USA Construction Market Analysis, by Contractors

Leading Construction Consultants in the US

AECOM

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

WSP Global Inc

STV Group Inc

Arup Group Ltd

M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc

Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd

Mott MacDonald Group Ltd

HNTB Corp

Fluor Corp

USA Construction Market Analysis, by Consultants

US Construction Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $1.9 trillion AAGR (2023-2026) >3% Forecast Period 2022-2026 Key Sectors Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction, Energy and Utilities Construction, Institutional Construction, and Residential Construction Leading Contractors Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Tutor Perini Corp, Skanska AB, Kiewit Corp, Parsons Corp, Ferrovial SA, Zachry Construction Corp, The Walsh Group, Webuild SpA, and Granite Construction Inc Leading Consultants AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, WSP Global Inc, STV Group Inc, Arup Group Ltd, M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc, Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd, Mott MacDonald Group Ltd, HNTB Corp, and Fluor Corp

US Construction Market Scope

A comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the USA.

Historical and forecast valuations of the construction industry in the USA, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector.

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.





FAQs

What was the USA construction market size in 2021?

The construction market size in the USA was valued at $1.9 trillion in 2021.

What is the USA construction market growth rate?

The USA construction market is expected to grow at an AAGR of more than 3% from 2023 to 2026.

What are the key sectors in the USA construction market?

The key sectors in the USA construction market are commercial construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, energy and utilities construction, institutional construction, and residential construction.

Who are the leading contractors in the USA construction market?

The leading construction contractors in the USA are Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Tutor Perini Corp, Skanska AB, Kiewit Corp, Parsons Corp, Ferrovial SA, Zachry Construction Corp, The Walsh Group, Webuild SpA, and Granite Construction Inc.

Who are the leading consultants in the USA construction market?

The leading construction consultants in the USA are AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, WSP Global Inc, STV Group Inc, Arup Group Ltd, M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc, Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd, Mott MacDonald Group Ltd, HNTB Corp, and Fluor Corp.

