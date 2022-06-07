Companies In The Explosives Market Are Implementing Digital Technologies In Their Operations To Enhance Blasting Outcomes And Downstream Processes As Per The Business Research Company's Explosives Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the explosives market, explosives companies globally are taking full advantage of digital technologies in their operations, including blasting. Digital tools help in optimizing blasting outcomes and enhancing all downstream processes. For example, in 2022, Strayos, a US-based AI platform for mine to mill optimization, and a global mining technology company, CR Digital, announced the implementation of a new integration project that will introduce CR Digital’s Thunderbird 1110 drill optimization system, combined with Strayos blast design and optimization tools. Similarly, BME, a blasting and explosives company based in South Africa, is investing in digital technology to advance its productivity solutions for mining customers. The major benefit of digital tools in blasting includes creating a virtual, 3D replica of physical assets, equipment, structures, and entire mining sites.



Request for a sample of the global explosives market report

The global explosives market size is expected to grow from $40.60 billion in 2021 to $42.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The explosives market is expected to reach $49.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Industrial explosives companies are using advanced technologies for explosion activity and blasting systems. New and innovative explosive technologies enable pumped loading methods across dry, wet and dewatered hole conditions. Companies in the mining explosives market and construction explosives market are boosting research into new technologies to allow efficient blasting operations. For example, in 2021, Orica Limited, an Australian-based provider of commercial explosives and blasting systems, launched its new 4D explosives technology that allows customers to target specific blast outcomes in real-time. The major benefits of using advanced technologies in explosives include improved bulk strength for hard rock applications; a broad range of applications; and improved blast outcomes.

Major players in the global industrial explosives market are Orica Mining Services, Sasol Limited, Austin Powder Company, Dyno Nobel, NOF Corp., BME Mining, China Poly Group, Chemring Group, Maxam Corp., and ENAEX.

The global explosives market is segmented by type into C4, HMX, PETN, RDX, dynamite, ANFO, others; by application into military, mining, quarrying, construction, others; by pyrotechnics application into display, consumer, procimate, others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the explosives market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the explosives market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Explosives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide explosives market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, explosives market segments and geographies, explosives market trends, explosives market drivers, explosives market restraints, explosives market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Mining Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Underground Mining Machinery, Surface Mining Machinery, Drills And Breakers, Crushing, Pulverizing, And Screening Equipment, Mineral Processing Machinery, Other Product Types), By Function Type (Transportation, Processing, Excavation), By Application (Coal, Mineral, Metal) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Autonomous Mining Equipment Market 2021 - By Type (Underground LHD Loaders, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Tunneling Equipment, Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks), By Application (Metal, Coal), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Autonomy (Partial/Semi Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Product Type (Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment), By Application (Road Construction, Building Construction, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.