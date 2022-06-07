VECTOR SOLUTIONS’ TRAINING COURSES HONORED FOR EXCELLENCE

Tampa, FL, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and SaaS performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, announced today that the company has been recognized for training videos submitted for the 43rd Annual Telly Awards competition. The Telly Awards competition receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents annually; and, recognizes excellence in video and television across all screens.

Vector Solutions’ two winning submissions were Silver Winners in two different categories each:

Vector Solutions: Scissor Lift Fall is a Silver Winner in Non-Broadcast - Use of Animation

Vector Solutions: Scissor Lift Fall is a Silver Winner in Non-Broadcast - Health & Safety

Vector Solutions: High Voltage Switching Simulator is a Silver Winner in Immersive & Mixed Reality - Use of Interactivity

Vector Solutions: High Voltage Switching Simulator is a Silver Winner in Immersive & Mixed Reality - Education & Training

Sabrina Dridje, Executive Director of the New York-based Telly Awards, noted that, “this is an incredible achievement! With the number of high-caliber entries submitted, this year’s Telly Awards entrants truly represented the most innovative stories being told across all screens. As a Telly Winner, you are the standard bearer of excellence in our industry.”

These courses are “meant to be highly engaging and super impactful,” said Ammon Wiese, Director of Content Development and Executive Producer of the videos. “We wanted to show high risk safety situations in case study formats so that commercial and industrial customers can get a clear understanding of what is proper safety protocol,” he stressed. “We pride ourselves in producing world class content that helps our customers make safer, smarter, better decisions,” Wiese added.

