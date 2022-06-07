New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Mobile Network ICT infrastructure Services Market, By Service Type, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284165/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market was valued at USD274.67 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve the market value of USD504.64 million by 2027F. Rising adoption of Internet of Things services and other IT services in various industries is actively driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market in the upcoming five years. Growing use of technologically advanced internet-based services, artificial intelligence, and expansion of the smart cities in the country also plays a vital role in the growth of the Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market in the upcoming five years. Increasing threat toward data sharing and increasing attacks on data security further ensures advanced technology usage and substantially supports the growth of the Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market in the future five years. Rising number of market players and rapid penetration of the global giants in the country to expand their multinational businesses also play a vital role in the growth of the Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market in the forecast years through 2027. The growing globalization of the telecom industry worldwide also impacts the industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This expansion of the telecom industry also aids the growth of the Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market in the forecast period.

Implementation of “Vision 2030”, along with the National Transformation Program 2020, supports the digital transition in Saudi Arabia, thus substantiating the growth of the Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market in the upcoming five years.

The Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment mode, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on service type, the market is further segmented into deployment service, professional service, managed service, maintenance service, and neutral hosting service.



By deployment mode, the market is fragmented into on-premises and cloud.Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into mobile network service vendor, government, enterprise, and others.



The market is also analyzed on the basis of regions of the country and is differentiated among the Central region, Western region, Eastern region, and the Rest of Saudi Arabia.

The service type segment of the Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market is expected to be led by deployment services in the upcoming five years.Deployment services may hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the future years on the grounds of expansion of the cloud computing industry in the country.



Growing demand for on-premises deployment services also supports the growth of the Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market in the next five years.

Advanced Communications and Electronic Systems Co., Shabakkat KSA, Tawal, Mobiserve, CommScope Saudi Arabia LLC, Modern Technology Company, Ltd (MOTECO), Arabian Development & Marketing Co., Ltd., WiConnect, Iman Group, Virgin Mobile Saudi Consortium LLC, Saudi Telecom Company, Zain Saudi Arabia, Alia ICT, Seder Group, Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), NourNet, Salam, MDS Arabia, Bazy Trading & Contracting Co. Ltd are among the major market players in the Saudi Arabia mobile network ICT infrastructure services market.



