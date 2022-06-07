New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Doors & Windows Market, By Product Type, By Material Type, By End User (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Office, Education, Kitchen, Others, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247395/?utm_source=GNW

Saudi Arabia doors & windows market registered a market value of USD3.62 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period, 2023-2027F, to achieve the market value of USD4.81 billion by 2027F. The rising construction of residential and commercial infrastructure is actively driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market in the upcoming five years. Rapidly increasing population of the country, along with the increasing immigrant population, is also responsible for the market growth. The demand for home for all and surging need to accommodate the growing population supports the growth of the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market in the upcoming five years.

Additionally, expanding construction industry has provided modern designs and the demand for the aesthetic looks in their homes and commercial buildings, also aid to the growth of the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market in the future five years.However, the construction industry was drastically affected.



Construction of the new building as well as refurbishing of various infrastructure was halted.Strict regulation and constrained lockdown further created hindrance in the construction, thereby creating restraint on the market growth.



Although with recent relaxation and rising disposable income among the population, construction and refurbishing services are re-instated and, thereby, substantiating the growth of the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market in the future five years. Increasing investments and governmental support through favorable schemes and tax incentives are further expected to facilitate the growth of the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market in the forecast period through 2027.

The Saudi Arabia doors & windows market is segmented based on product type, material type, end user, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into doors & windows.



Doors are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the ground of increasing construction of commercial complexes and industrial infrastructure.In terms of material type, the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market is segmented into wood, aluminum, glass, and others, which include steel, PVC, etc.



The market is also segmented into residential, commercial, hospitality, office, education, kitchen, and others like healthcare, industrial, airports, infrastructure, etc., based on the end user. Also, the market is divided into direct and indirect channels based on the distribution channel. The market analysis also studies the regions of Saudi Arabia, such as the Western, Northern & Central, Eastern, and Southern.

The major market players that lead the market growth of the Saudi Arabia doors & windows market are Al Kuhaimi Metal Industries Ltd., The Saudi Modern Factory Co., Saudi Anfal Group, Creative Windows, Modern Woodworks (LLC), Saudi Industries for PVC Windows Co. Ltd. (Wintek), Rafee Metal Industries, Assa Abloy Entrance Systems Saudi Arabia, Watan Wood Works, Ideal Window, Faden Wooden Works, etc.



