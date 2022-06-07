Argan - Crédit Agricole Nord de France supports ARGAN in setting up financing indexed to CSR criteria

French English

Press release – Tuesday 7th June 2022 – 17h45

Crédit Agricole Nord de France supports ARGAN in setting up financing indexed to CSR criteria

Argan, the only French real estate company specializing in the development & rental of PREMIUM warehouses has signed with Crédit Agricole Nord de France and other regional banks from Crédit Agricole, a sustainability performance-linked loan of €139.6 m. The rate will vary depending on the group’s CSR (Corporate social responsibility) performance, which will be measured by the evolution of two criteria:

The percentage of BREEAM « very good » certified development The percentage of “Aut0nom®” development, the warehouse producing its own green energy intended exclusively for self-consumption, and which allows operators to benefit from CO 2 neutrality for their heating and lighting.

This transaction enables Argan to refinance a portfolio of six logistics warehouses in France.

This step is in line with the Climate Plan, launched in 2020 by Argan, which aims to reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of the existing warehouse portfolio and future developments with Aut0nom®, which now becomes the warehouse that already meets the requirements of the 2050 regulations in terms of heating and lighting.

This financing, for which Crédit Agricole Nord de France is the Arranger, the CSR Coordinator and the Agent, was carried out alongside a group of Crédit Agricole Regional Banks: CA Sud Rhône Alpes, CA Aquitaine, CA Centre France and CA Brie Picardie.

Crédit Agricole Nord de France is a player in the major transformations of society. Faced with the issues and challenges of climate change, it supports its customers in their sustainable development trajectories and helps to multiply the impact of these initiatives. By setting up this specific financing operation with Argan, Crédit Agricole Nord de France is making a lasting commitment as the Bank for Transitions.



About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.

As at 31 December 2021, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.3 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €3.75 billion and generating an annualised rental income of €162 million. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007. www.argan.fr

About Crédit Agricole Nord de France :

As the leading financier in the Nord and Pas-de-Calais regions and a local bank, Crédit Agricole Nord de France supports its individual, farming, professional and business customers in their projects. As part of its development strategy, Crédit Agricole Nord de France has chosen to make a firm commitment and to embody the Bank of Transitions in order to support all its customers in the face of the major challenges of climate, environmental and social change.

Crédit Agricole Nord de France is committed to supporting changes in its territory and is a player in the transformation and transitions - environmental, social, food and digital - of society. The Regional Bank builds and demonstrates its usefulness by relying on its territorial network and deploys its support as close as possible to the projects, true to its raison d'être: Acting every day in the interests of its customers and society.

www.credit-agricole.fr





