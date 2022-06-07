French English

Lannion, June 07, 2022 – 5:45 pm

LUMIBIRD SELECTED AMONG EURONEXT'S TECH LEADERS

LUMIBIRD, the European leader for laser technologies, has been selected by Euronext as one of 108 technology companies joining its new Tech Leaders program. The program complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders

The new Tech Leaders have been selected from among 700 tech companies listed on Euronext markets, based on criteria of technological leadership, market capitalisation and growth. They will benefit from dedicated services offered by Euronext and its partners. The companies in the program will be included in Euronext's new "Tech Leaders" index and will benefit from greater visibility in the international financial community. They will also have access to a series of exclusive events and a follow-up aimed at strengthening the stock's liquidity among retail investors.

“Lumibird is proud to be part of Euronext Tech Leaders, the new initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies.”, declares Marc Le Flohic, CEO of Lumibird. “ This recognition validates the progress made by our teams in all our areas of business and further supports an already remarkable stock market track record”.

Next date:

first-half 2022 revenues on July 25, 2022 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 940 employees and over €162 million of consolidated revenues in 2021 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

