Bouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 30 and 31 of May 2022 and on 1, 2 and 3 June 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|30 May 2022
|FR0000120503
|89 000
|32.4599
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|31 May 2022
|FR0000120503
|79 000
|32.1737
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|01 June 2022
|FR0000120503
|81 226
|32.1148
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|02 June 2022
|FR0000120503
|74 774
|31.9431
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|03 June 2022
|FR0000120503
|65 000
|31.9398
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/2022-06-07-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
