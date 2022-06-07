Bouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares

| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 30 and 31 of May 2022 and on 1, 2 and 3 June 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6330 May 2022FR000012050389 00032.4599XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6331 May 2022FR000012050379 00032.1737XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6301 June 2022FR000012050381 22632.1148XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6302 June 2022FR000012050374 77431.9431XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6303 June 2022FR000012050365 00031.9398XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/2022-06-07-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246


 

 

