Bouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING

IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 30 and 31 of May 2022 and on 1, 2 and 3 June 2022

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 30 May 2022 FR0000120503 89 000 32.4599 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 31 May 2022 FR0000120503 79 000 32.1737 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 01 June 2022 FR0000120503 81 226 32.1148 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 02 June 2022 FR0000120503 74 774 31.9431 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 03 June 2022 FR0000120503 65 000 31.9398 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/2022-06-07-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246





Attachment