Paris, June 7th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From May 30th to June 03rd, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 30th to June 03rd, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 30/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 303 91,4559 AQEU VINCI 30/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 392 91,5351 CEUX VINCI 30/05/2022 FR0000125486 3 456 91,6264 TQEX VINCI 30/05/2022 FR0000125486 37 849 91,6099 XPAR VINCI 31/05/2022 FR0000125486 9 446 90,1483 AQEU VINCI 31/05/2022 FR0000125486 15 903 90,0515 CEUX VINCI 31/05/2022 FR0000125486 9 647 90,0974 TQEX VINCI 31/05/2022 FR0000125486 76 004 90,0939 XPAR VINCI 01/06/2022 FR0000125486 12 320 90,4431 AQEU VINCI 01/06/2022 FR0000125486 15 936 90,2651 CEUX VINCI 01/06/2022 FR0000125486 8 005 90,2320 TQEX VINCI 01/06/2022 FR0000125486 71 739 90,1064 XPAR VINCI 02/06/2022 FR0000125486 12 471 89,8918 AQEU VINCI 02/06/2022 FR0000125486 18 056 89,8295 CEUX VINCI 02/06/2022 FR0000125486 11 495 89,7807 TQEX VINCI 02/06/2022 FR0000125486 85 978 89,8188 XPAR VINCI 03/06/2022 FR0000125486 12 494 90,1353 AQEU VINCI 03/06/2022 FR0000125486 17 004 90,1381 CEUX VINCI 03/06/2022 FR0000125486 11 710 90,1653 TQEX VINCI 03/06/2022 FR0000125486 72 792 90,1408 XPAR TOTAL 515 000 90,2111

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

