Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 30th to June 03rd, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                Paris, June 7th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From May 30th to June 03rd, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 30th to June 03rd, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 30/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 303 91,4559 AQEU
VINCI 30/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 392 91,5351 CEUX
VINCI 30/05/2022 FR0000125486 3 456 91,6264 TQEX
VINCI 30/05/2022 FR0000125486 37 849 91,6099 XPAR
VINCI 31/05/2022 FR0000125486 9 446 90,1483 AQEU
VINCI 31/05/2022 FR0000125486 15 903 90,0515 CEUX
VINCI 31/05/2022 FR0000125486 9 647 90,0974 TQEX
VINCI 31/05/2022 FR0000125486 76 004 90,0939 XPAR
VINCI 01/06/2022 FR0000125486 12 320 90,4431 AQEU
VINCI 01/06/2022 FR0000125486 15 936 90,2651 CEUX
VINCI 01/06/2022 FR0000125486 8 005 90,2320 TQEX
VINCI 01/06/2022 FR0000125486 71 739 90,1064 XPAR
VINCI 02/06/2022 FR0000125486 12 471 89,8918 AQEU
VINCI 02/06/2022 FR0000125486 18 056 89,8295 CEUX
VINCI 02/06/2022 FR0000125486 11 495 89,7807 TQEX
VINCI 02/06/2022 FR0000125486 85 978 89,8188 XPAR
VINCI 03/06/2022 FR0000125486 12 494 90,1353 AQEU
VINCI 03/06/2022 FR0000125486 17 004 90,1381 CEUX
VINCI 03/06/2022 FR0000125486 11 710 90,1653 TQEX
VINCI 03/06/2022 FR0000125486 72 792 90,1408 XPAR
           
    TOTAL 515 000 90,2111  

   II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

 

Attachment


Attachments

Declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions EXANE- du 30May-03June 2022 vGB