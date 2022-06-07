New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Water Purifier Market, By Type, By Technology, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04683647/?utm_source=GNW

United States water purifier market stood at USD2583.82 million in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve the market value of USD3398.49 million by 2027F. With increasing demands for purified drinking water and surging demand for ionized water for consumption, the United States water purifier market is expected to grow further in the upcoming five years. Increasing instances of water-borne diseases and communicable diseases that spread through water have influenced the consumers to opt for water purifiers and thus support the growth of the United States water purifier market in the next five years. Health-conscious and concerned population is generating the highest demands for kitchen appliances and aiding the growth of the United States water purifier market in the future five years. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the public water system ensures that 90% of purity standards set are fit for consumption, although to ensure safety, customers also install water purifiers, which benefits the market growth. Studies show that the growing urbanization and increasing pollution levels affect water quality. Based on different geographies in the country and different levels of contaminants, the consumers are advised to choose their water purifier with specificity. Technological advancements like Bluetooth-enabled switches, sparkling water converters, water chillers, etc., further influence the consumers’ choice to opt for the appliance, thereby substantiating the growth of the United States water purifier market in the forecast years through 2027.

The United States water purifier market is segmented by type, technology, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is further segmented into counter-top, under sink, faucet mount, and others.



By technology, the market is fragmented into RO, UF, UV, Media, and nanofiltration, etc.Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into retail, distributor, direct, e-commerce, and others like plumber, contractor, etc.



The market is also studied by region, distributed among the South region, West region, Mid-West region, and North-East region.Technology-based segment is anticipated to be led by RO technology and hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the grounds of basic technological utilization and ease of advancement further.



Reverse osmosis or RO is a water purification technology that utilizes a semi-permeable membrane that uses simple physics of gradient flow to separate the contaminants from the pure water. The membrane is fit for the separation of chlorine, salt, dirt, and other microorganisms unwanted in the water to make it fit for consumption.

Helen of Troy Limited, The Clorox Company, Pentair PLC, A.O. Smith Corporation, Culligan International Company, Crystal Quest, Purepro USA Corp, 3M Purification Inc., Apex Water Filter Inc., Instapure Brands, Inc., form a partial list of market players active in the United States and generating significant market share for the United States water purifier market.



