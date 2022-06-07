The Global FRP Panels and Sheets Market is expected to grow by $ 227.41 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284054/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the FRP panels and sheets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in urbanization and infrastructure development, increasing demand from the automotive industry, and continuous development in the field of recycling composites.

The FRP panels and sheets market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The FRP panels and sheets market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Building and construction

• Aerospace

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the global emphasis on green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the FRP panels and sheets market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand from the building and construction industry and high demand for FRP composites will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on FRP panels and sheets market covers the following areas:

• FRP panels and sheets market sizing

• FRP panels and sheets market forecast

• FRP panels and sheets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading FRP panels and sheets market vendors that include Ashinishi Mktg. and Engg. CO., Bansal Roofing Products Ltd., Brianza Plastica Spa, Crane Co., Dongguan MIYABI-FRP, Grupo Verzatec SA de CV, Higoal FRP, Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, Intec FRP Products, Kalwall Corp., LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Panolam Industries International Inc., POLSER Composite Products Industry and Trade Inc., Redwood Plastics and Rubber, Rochling SE and Co. KG, Shiv Shakti Fiber Udyog, Strongwell Corp., Taizhou Zhongsheng FRP Co. Ltd., US Liner Co., and VETRORESINA LLC. Also, the FRP panels and sheets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

