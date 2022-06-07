Global Cloud Radio Access Networks Industry to top US$ 43 Billion in 2032, Centralized Deployment to Remain Prominent: Fact.MR Report

United States, Rockville, MD, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud radio access network market is projected to grow at a staggering 22.9% value CAGR, reaching US$ 43.2 Billion, following an assessment period ranging from 2022-2032. As per a newly published report on this industry by Fact.MR, a valuation of US$ 5.5 Billion has been anticipated during FY 2022. Furthermore, the market is expected to yield a dollar opportunity worth US$ 37.7 Billion in the forthcoming decade.



From 2015-2021, demand for cloud radio access networks flourished at a growth rate of 37.2%, concluding at US$ 4 Billion. Extensive digitization of business enterprises are leading to increased prevalence of virtual networks with highly diversified connectivity frameworks. To ensure continuity, reliance on centralized and cloud-based radio access networks is increasing.

In the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged nearly complete shift towards remote or virtual business models. This helped expose vulnerabilities and inefficiencies in legacy processes, compelling enterprises to invest in centralized connectivity systems. The centralization of information processing afforded by cloud radio access networks have enabled effective interference management at the geographical scale.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global cloud radio access network market to expand nearly 8x from 2022-2032

Cloud radio access network solutions to be most sought after component, flourishing at a 20.8% CAGR

By deployment, centralized cloud radio access networks to register a CAGR of 20.9%

U.S to emerge as one of the most opportunistic markets, reaching US4 14.9 Billion in 2032

U.K to yield a dollar opportunity worth US$ 1.6 Billion from 2022 to 2032

China, Japan & South Korea to flourish at CAGRs of 22.5%, 22.2% and 21.4% respectively

“As multiple industries embrace advanced connectivity technologies, including 5G network deployment, the need for effectively managing virtual traffic and delivering seamless services have prompted increased cloud radio access network deployment,” comments an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent service providers are taking advantage of the rapidly digitizing landscape to introduce new services equipped with cutting-edge innovative technology. Some notable developments are as follows:

Nokia Corporation collaborated with SK Telecom in January 2022, in order to provide the 5G 64TRX wireless-based vRAN, a highly advanced cloud-based radio access network platform, across South Korea. Both companies have successfully completed a proof-of-concept and demonstration of the said service, enabling them to meet agile computing requirements

In October 2020, Ericsson introduced its own cloud radio access network platform which would enable communications service providers add greater flexibility and versatility to their networks. The solution complements high-performing purpose-built baseband offerings in the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, providing service providers an optimal choice for any deployment scenario and need

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cloud radio access network market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component (solutions and services), deployment (centralized and cloud), end user (telecom operators and enterprises), and network type (5G, 4G and 3G & 2G) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

