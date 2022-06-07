Sustainable Homebuilder Palari Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With Sinarmas Land Limited to Develop Master-Planned Communities Across California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headquartered in Beverly Hills, Palari has three master-planned communities in development totaling 200 homesites, including the World's First 3D-Printed Net-Zero Energy Community. Palari Villas are built using modular construction methodology, including the use of 3D-printing, allowing Palari to build high quality homes that are better for the environment and affordable.

"We are very excited to announce our strategic partnership with SML Group; their rich experience and successful track record in developing smart, sustainable, and affordable cities perfectly align with Palari's vision of becoming America's leading developer of sustainable technology-focused communities," said Basil Starr, CEO of Palari.

Headquartered in Singapore, SML Group is a world-class property developer with 50 years of experience and presence across seven countries, now including the US. "As a sustainable leader, SML has always focused on leveraging innovative and sustainable solutions within its development and continues to seek out like-minded partners to further this endeavor. This partnership marks a big step towards a more sustainable future, harnessing modern construction methods to reduce our carbon footprint," said Michael Widjaja, Group CEO of Indonesia's Sinar Mas Land.

The current housing deficit in America is largely due to the fact that traditional construction hasn't evolved in centuries, which makes it unpredictable, slow, and expensive. Labor shortages and the rising cost of materials adds to how unaffordable homes have become in recent years. Moreover, today's world is increasingly concerned with energy consumption and sustainability, yet "green" homes are virtually non-existent in the market.

Buildings account for almost 40% of carbon emissions and traditional construction is extremely wasteful with 30% of materials ending up in a landfill. For Palari, making an impact towards a carbon-neutral future and supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals has always been its North Star. Palari is also a sponsor of Jump For The Planet Foundation, which aims to inspire the world to unite for climate action by providing sustainable housing for refugees.

The collaboration between Palari and SML Group will directly address the housing shortage by developing modern, sustainable, and affordable homes in multiple growing markets, starting in California. With the experience and support from SML Group, Palari is on track to introduce a new era of homebuilding and reach its vision of being America's leading developer of sustainable tech-focused communities.

