Asian-Owned Menswear Brand, CON.STRUCT Launches Ceremony Collection for Special Occasions

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CON.STRUCT prides itself on creating the perfect pieces for the greatest memories in life with its visually bright and eye-catching designs. Currently sold at Men's Wearhouse & Macy's, the brand continues to expand.

CON.STRUCT launches its Ceremony accessories with stain resistance finish, to outfit men for any special occasion including weddings, graduations, and proms. Available in both men's & boys, the collection includes - ties, bowties, pocket squares, suspenders, tie bars and lapel pins.

CON.STRUCT designed accessory sets in 18 colors to perfectly match the dresses from the most popular bridesmaid dress brands including David's Bridal, Azazie and Dessy.

CON.STRUCT is a division of AW Chang Corporation - a vertical menswear manufacturer. With over 30 years of business, they've worked with top retailers such as Macy's, Men's Wearhouse, Nordstrom, Stitch Fix & more.

Check out https://www.conxstruct.com/ceremony-collection

For questions/comments, please contact:

Efia Bethel, Brand Partnerships Associate

AW CHANG CORPORATION | CON.STRUCT

463 7th Avenue, Suite 605

New York, NY 10018

esbethel@excaliburny.com

(347)-589-6930

Related Images











Image 1





Ivy Green Necktie, Tie Bar, Hunter Green Silk Pocket Square, Hunter Green Lapel Pin









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment