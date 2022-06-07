Asian-Owned Menswear Brand, Brooklyn Brigade, Launches Wedding Collection

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn Brigade is a lifestyle brand that unites tradition and innovation, enhancing the most iconic styles with modern performance fabrics and finishes. Currently sold at Nordstrom & Macy's, the brand continues to expand.

Brooklyn Brigade launches its Wedding collection featuring accessory sets finished with stain resistance. Available in both men's & boys, the collection includes - ties, bowties, pocket squares, suspenders, tie bars and lapel pins.

Brooklyn Brigade designed these sets in 13 colors to perfectly match the dresses from the most popular bridesmaid dress brands including David's Bridal, Birdy Grey, Azazie and Dessy.

Brooklyn Brigade is a division of AW Chang Corporation - a vertical menswear manufacturer. With over 30 years of business, they've worked with top retailers such as Macy's, Men's Wearhouse, Nordstrom, Stitch Fix & more.

