Former Red Robin Leader and Sales Executive Paul Tappon Named VP of Enterprise Sales at Nextbite

DENVER, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader and innovator in virtual restaurant solutions, today announced that sales executive Paul Tappon was named Vice President of Enterprise Sales. In his new role, the former Red Robin leader is guiding Nextbite’s strategic initiatives with multi-unit restaurant groups, grocery groups, c-store groups and hospitality groups in the growing delivery-only virtual restaurant category.



With nearly 10 years of experience working in marketing, business development and sales, Tappon has robust restaurant industry experience, both from his time at Red Robin and his time in the fintech space, where he worked with many of the largest restaurant companies in the world.

“As our enterprise business continues to expand, Paul adds his deep expertise and best practices in working with enterprise restaurant chains to bring our virtual brands to those restaurants,” said Alex Canter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nextbite. “We are already helping IHOP be incredibly successful with delivery-only brands, and have accelerated our rollout to other enterprise restaurant chains.”

According to Tappon, “Nextbite virtual brands are truly game changers for enterprise restaurant groups, delivering a smooth solution for growing off-premises business by leveraging virtual brands. Most restaurant chains have underutilized capacity, and there is a massive opportunity to drive incremental revenue through their existing fixed costs, with relatively little effort or ongoing management resources.”

He added, “From my experience at Red Robin and several years working with large corporate enterprise restaurant chains across the world, I am a strong believer in the magnitude of this opportunity for restaurants and in Nextbite's ability to deliver outstanding results to our partners.”

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader and innovator in virtual restaurant solutions, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus , using underutilized kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

