PRESS RELEASE: NACON is happy to announce its participation in the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies

Lesquin, 7th June 2022, 18:00hrs

NACON is happy to announce its participation in the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies

Lesquin – Nacon, developer-publisher of video games and manufacturer of gaming accessories, is proud to be part of Euronext Tech Leaders, the new initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies.

Euronext’s rich Tech ecosystem brings together 700+ Tech companies listed on Euronext markets with 660+ alumni of its pre-IPO programmes and a large international investor base financing all growth profiles of Tech companies.

Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading companies, each meeting a specific set of criteria to qualify. It complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders.

As a Euronext Tech Leader, Nacon will benefit from the suite of services developed by Euronext and its partners to support participants along their listing journey.

2021-22 ANNUAL SALES

156.08 M€







HEADCOUNT

Over 700 employees











INTERNATIONAL

20 subsidiaries and a distribution network across 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/ NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 14 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B

ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP







PRESS CONTACT

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

