Beter Bed nominated for international Experimentation Culture Awards 2022

Beter Bed is working hard to develop its strategic positioning as a market-leading sleep specialist. This transition is based on a solid culture of innovation and experimentation. Thijs Nootenboom, responsible for E-commerce at Beter Bed, regards the nomination as recognition of the steps Beter Bed has taken in experimenting and creating a sustainable innovation infrastructure.

Experimentation as a mindset

At the heart of this successful innovation culture is the experimentation programme initiated by the e-commerce team several years ago. The experimentation programme has, among other things, resulted in the creation of an excellent infrastructure and a streamlined business process for testing hypotheses in a short cycle. This provides opportunities to effectively cash in on current and future e-commerce opportunities and to achieve the ambitious online targets (sales of at least € 100 million by 2025). With the launch of LUNEXT, Beter Bed's digital organisation, the conditions have been created for scaling up experiments, once validated, quickly and efficiently to the business. The focus is no longer exclusively on ROI but also on supporting the business with validated decision-making.

"Lessons learned from the experiments are shared with the entire organisation so that everyone can learn from them," says Thijs Nootenboom. "Experimentation has now become a mindset at Beter Bed, allowing the impact and deployment of strategic initiatives to be iteratively tested. It's embedded in our daily activities thanks to the close cooperation between the development team and the commercial teams. This prevents internal debates about resources and capacity, increases the speed of testing and leads to better results. In the coming year, experimentation will be even more emphatically on the agenda as we enter into dialogue with other departments and share relevant lessons with each other. The prestigious nomination for the Experimentation Culture Awards 2022 strengthens our confidence that we are on the right track. This is a big compliment to the teams driving the development of an experimentation culture within Beter Bed Holding."

Experimentation Culture Awards 2022

The experimentation programme and the development team's role as accelerator are what prompted the Experimentation Culture Awards expert jury to nominate Beter Bed in the "Organisation-wide" category. Other nominees are Marks & Spencer (UK), TL (Switzerland), ASOS (UK) and Vattenfall Netherlands. The Experimentation Culture Award was established in 2020 with the aim of promoting a culture of experimentation around the world and helping people to achieve a reliable, evidence-based decision-making process. The organisation does this by sharing inspirational stories of experimentation growth and by nominating individuals, teams and organisations that deserve to be recognised for their work. The awards will be presented online on 7 July 2022.



About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.



Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

