SII : Annual Financial statements 2021-2022

French English

Paris, June 7, 2022 – 6 p.m.

Annual Financial statements 2021-2022

Significant improvement in Results

Double-digit organic growth expected

in S1 2022-2023

SII Group, a specialist in engineering business lines, is announcing its 2021-2022 annual results, which were approved by the Management Board on June 7, 2022 and not yet audited.

Eric Matteucci, Chairman of the Management Board, commented: “This financial year 2021/2022 marks the return to a high level of performance within the SII Group. This result, which exceeds our expectations, reflects a strong commitment by all our teams, and I would like to express my warmest appreciation for their efforts. All of this is also made possible by the constantly renewed confidence of our clients. Let us build on this success to shape our future with desire and conviction and thus deliver our promise to develop together a digital and sustainable world.”

In €m

Ended March 31, 2022 (not yet audited) 2020-2021 2021-2022 Change Revenue 654.19 828.88 +26.7% Operating profit on activity 38.66 80.25 x2.1 Operating margin on activity

(as a % of revenue) 5.91% 9.68% +3.77 pt. Net operating income 34.70 79.07 x2.3 Net operating margin

(as a % of revenue) 5.30% 9.54% +4.24 pt. Consolidated net income 24.73 59.41 x2.4 Consolidated net income, Group Share 24.93 59.37 x2.4 Average Headcount 8,488 9,434 +946 Headcount at the end of the period 8,789 10,311 +1,522

Strong Business Growth

The SII Group has achieved a record revenue for the financial year 2021-2022 at €828.9m, up 26.7% compared to 2020-2021. This performance was driven by a strong dynamic of activity in all sectors. The Aeronautics-Space-Defence sector, which was severely impacted by the health crisis, has bounced back significantly to reach a higher level of activity than before the crisis. In growth of 34.5% compared to

2020-2021, the turnover of this sector now accounts for 21.4% of the total turnover of the SII Group. Growth of the sector Banking-Insurances is established at more than 20%. All the other sectors also post growth rates in two figures.

In France, the revenue reached €383.4m in rise of 21.5%. All business sectors contributed to this performance through their volume of projects. Aeronautics-Space-Defence, Banking-Insurances and Telecommunications remain the top 3 contributors to turnover in this zone.

On the international front, revenue performance has continued to pick up from half-year to half-year. The 2021-2022 financial year closed with a 31.5% increase in revenue to €445.5m. Poland, which contributed more than half of the international turnover, posted growth of almost 36.3%. In Spain, the second-largest contributor to turnover, business has clearly picked up again with a 27.9% increase in turnover for the financial year. Germany is back to growth thanks to restructuring and synergies implemented with the group. All other countries contributed €63.1 million to total sales, a cumulative growth of 40.2% compared to the previous financial year.

This solid performance is accompanied by a vigorous hiring spree. The SII Group reached the announced objective of 4,500 recruitments on the financial year. On March 31, 2022, the group counts more than 10,300 employees, against nearly 8,800 at the end of March 2021. In France, the SII Group has now nearly 4,700 employees. In France and throughout the world, the group remains focused on pursuing its ambitious employer brand strategy to promote the well-being and performance of its employees. The group has thus accelerated and generalized the deployment of the “Great Place To Work” labelling approach. During the 2021-2022 financial year, nine new countries were certified and some of them were also included in the local Best Workplaces list.

Improved profitability

At the end of March 2022, the group’s profitability improved significantly in France and internationally.

Operating income reached €79.1m, more than double the previous financial year. This performance can be explained by a combination of several factors such as the continuation of the positive effects of the organisational restructuring of the SII Group, the improvement of the AREH which finds levels close to pre-crisis at 89.4% on the whole financial year, or the effort of each subsidiary to contribute to this improvement. Overall, the operating margin reached a level not seen for more than 15 years at 9.5%, up significantly by: +4.2 points. In France, the operating margin rose by 5.6 points to 7.0% (1.4% in the previous financial year). The international operating margin was 11.7%, compared with 8.9% at the end of March 2021, driven by the performance of Poland, the rebound in business in Spain, the return to growth in Germany and the good development of business in other subsidiaries.

After taking into account the financial result and taxes, the net result amounts to €59.4m, which represents a net margin of 7.2%.

At March 31, 2022, the balance sheet showed a net cash position (excluding IFRS 16) of €128.6m, compared with €88.4m at the end of March 2021. Shareholders’ equity stood at €219.1m compared with €180.9m at the end of March 2021.

Proposed dividend of €0.40 per share

In keeping with its dividend distribution policy, the SII Group will propose, at the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 22, 2022, the payment of a dividend of €0.40 per share.

Perspectives 2022/2023

Le groupe SII évolue sur un secteur du numérique qui semble toujours aussi porteur. Le groupe SII peut également compter sur ses atouts solides dont notamment son organisation, sa diversité sectorielle et géographique et sa politique RH de qualité.

Cependant, des difficultés se renforcent avec une pénurie de main d’œuvre croissante et des tensions inflationnistes sur les salaires, mais également des incertitudes sanitaires, géopolitiques et macroéconomiques dont les effets sur le niveau futur d’activité sont imprévisibles.

Dans ce contexte troublé, le groupe SII anticipe une croissance de son chiffre d’affaires à deux chiffres pour le premier semestre de son exercice 2022/2023, la publication du chiffre d’affaires du premier trimestre (le 10 août 2022) devrait le confirmer. Le groupe SII ambitionne également de maintenir son niveau de marge opérationnelle entre 9% et 10% sur ce premier semestre. Le groupe SII précisera ses objectifs pour l’exercice lors de la publication de ses résultats semestriels, en fonction des évolutions conjoncturelles.

***

Next financial announcement:

Fiscal 2022-2023 first quarter revenue, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after closing market

-

Contacts:

SII - Eric Matteucci: +33 (0) 142 848 222

Financial Press Contact: CIC Market Solutions – Sophie Le Bris: +33 (0) 153 488 059

-

Receive all of our communications by subscribing on our website: www.sii-group.com

Euronext Paris Compartment B

LEI: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65

About de SII

Serving as a true partner for technology matters, SII Group provides solutions with added value to projects at major companies. Relying on teams of expert engineers and methods applying the highest quality standards, SII’s business has a balanced focus on Technology consulting and Digital services.

SII Group has organized itself to offer the responsiveness and flexibility of personalized service. SII has nine offices in France serving as profit centers with robust operational resources and the ability to support major international clients, serving companies in 18 countries on four continents.

In the 2021-2022 financial year, which ended on 31 March, SII Group recorded revenues of €829 million.

Pièce jointe