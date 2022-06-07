Waxahachie, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, Texas -

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, located Waxahachie, TX, is reaching out to discuss why patients in need of hernia surgery should consider choosing Dr. Mazen Iskandar. The center is one of the few facilities in the United States that focuses exclusively on complex hernias, and the founder and complex hernia surgeon Dr. Iskandar has created a unique opportunity for patients in the Dallas region. Learn more here: Dallas Hernia Surgery.



The clinic recommends asking certain questions before booking an appointment with a surgeon. The first is if the surgeon is respected as an expert in the field of hernia surgery, which can be answered with a straightforward yes. Dr. Iskandar is a globally respected complex hernia surgeon, for instance, who has often been invited to keynote and present at conferences regarding hernias. Regarding case studies and articles which set them apart in their field, Dr. Iskandar has numerous publications in medical journals and other healthcare periodicals. A few of these include patient selection for laparo-endoscopic inguinal hernia repair, the first patient treated in US centered hernia outcomes initiative and also complex inguinal hernias. Dr. Iskandar is also one of the most referred to hernia physicians in the area, taking on the most complex cases, which is a factor to be considered as well.



Patients must also consider if clinics offer comprehensive care, including bariatric surgery, weight loss coaching and other support if obesity is a co-occurring symptom. The Iskandar Center believes in treating the whole person for the best outcome possible. This includes all the support they could need, allowing the patient all the best opportunities for a complete recovery. Patients must also look into whether the clinic can provide both laparoscopic hernia repair and open hernia repair, and if yes, what makes them select one or the other for each case. A patient should also consider if they offer minimally invasive, robotic surgery.

The Iskandar Center performs laparoscopic surgery, open surgery and robot-assisted surgery on simple and complex hernias. Typically, Dr. Iskandar reviews the reasons he is recommending the type of surgery, answers all of the patient’s questions and also takes a patient’s concerns into account during his consultations. Patients must also look into the patient experience at a clinic. The Iskandar Center is dedicated to providing unparalleled patient care. They want each patient to feel peace of mind going into their procedure, confident that they are fully educated and in good hands.



Patients should also be informed about the technology and tools used to make a precise diagnosis, as well as information regarding the surgery incision. The Iskandar Center has all tools needed at their disposal, including the newest ultrasound and MRI capabilities. Most patients would be concerned about the surgery site and how it will appear, so Dr. Iskandar will be happy to have a conversation about the type of surgery he recommends, why he recommends it, and what a patient can expect in terms of incision sizes.

Among other important questions a patient could ask concern what surgical complications are typical for the procedure being recommended, what risk factors are associated with it and so on. While every surgery has a range of possible complications and risk factors, these will be thoroughly addressed before and after the procedures — patients will be reassured at all points of the procedure and in recovery.



Dr. Iskandar, MD, FACS, is a board-certified general surgeon with fellowship training in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgery. He joined Baylor Scott & White in 2019 after spending most of his training and career in New York City. Dr. Iskandar's additional training allowed him to develop his skills and focus on his passion for bariatric surgery, complex abdominal wall reconstruction and hernia surgery. Under his initiative, the Iskandar Complex Hernia Center was established to manage simple to more challenging complex and recurrent hernias.



A patient may visit The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center’s website for more information about the treatment provided. The center can also be contacted via phone or email.

###

For more information about The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, contact the company here:



The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center

Mazen Iskandar

info@iskandarcenter.com

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center

2460 I-35E Suite 215-B

Waxahachie, TX 75165