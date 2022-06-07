The Global RFID Middleware Market is expected to grow by $ 2.68 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284048/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the rfid middleware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of cloud-based RFID middleware among SMEs, growing adoption in the e-commerce sector, and a growing number of RFID applications.

The rfid middleware market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The RFID middleware market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Transportation and Logistics

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing interest in smart retail stores as one of the prime reasons driving the rfid middleware market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the adoption of data center asset management and growing investment in smart factories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rfid middleware market covers the following areas:

• Rfid middleware market sizing

• Rfid middleware market forecast

• Rfid middleware market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RFID middleware market vendors that include Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., Cirfid Technology Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GAO Group Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nedap NV, Omnitrol Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Quake Global Inc., RF Code Inc., RMS Omega Technologies, SML Group Ltd., Terso Solutions Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the rfid middleware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

