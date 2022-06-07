The Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market is expected to grow by $ 2.36 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284046/?utm_source=GNW

98% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial gas turbine ignition system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by operational efficiencies associated with industrial gas turbines, high cost efficiency, and growing power generation sector.

The industrial gas turbine ignition system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial gas turbine ignition system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Power generation

• Mechanical drive



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of hybrid energy systems for gas turbines as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial gas turbine ignition system market growth during the next few years. Also, digitalization of gas turbine operations and increasing use of Arabian super light crude oil will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial gas turbine ignition system market covers the following areas:

• Industrial gas turbine ignition system market sizing

• Industrial gas turbine ignition system market forecast

• Industrial gas turbine ignition system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial gas turbine ignition system market vendors that include Ansaldo Energia Spa, Champion Aerospace LLC, Chentronics LLC, General Electric Co., HOERBIGER Holding AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Meggitt Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Tenneco Inc., TESI GROUP spa, and Woodward Inc. Also, the industrial gas turbine ignition system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



