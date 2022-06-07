The Global AI Market is expected to grow by $ 222.94 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI Market in Recruitment Industry 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284045/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the AI market in recruitment industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for automated process, enhanced communication capabilities and productivity of recruiters, and rise in demand for cloud-based AI solutions.

The AI market in recruitment industry analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The AI market in recruitment industry is segmented as below:

By Component

• Services

• Solutions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of AI in recruiting as one of the prime reasons driving the ai market in recruitment industry growth during the next few years. Also, enhanced communication during recruitment process with candidate and rise in mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on AI market in recruitment industry covers the following areas:

• AI market sizing

• AI market forecast

• AI market analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading AI market in recruitment industry vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Beamery Inc., Brilent Inc., CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd., Entelo Inc., Gloat Inc., hackajob Ltd., Harver B.V., HireTeamMate Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobiak, Jobvite Inc., Leoforce LLC., O5 Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SmartRecruiters Inc., Talent Recruit Software Pvt. Ltd., UKG Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the AI market in recruitment industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



