Scalable Solutions Shares Details of the Scalable Broker BI, a Powerful Tool for Exchange Analytics

NEW YORK, NY, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scalable Solutions, a leading provider of white label software for digital asset exchanges, shares how its Broker BI analytics dashboards can bring new insights to exchanges.

The Scalable Broker BI is a tailor-made analytical tool that offers crucial insights into the most in-demand metrics of an exchange business. The data-driven set of visual dashboards offer a user-friendly interface and quick, seamless access to real-time changes in the growth of an exchange's trading volumes, revenues, and users.

Moreover, it provides an understanding into the efficiency of a brokerage's promotional and marketing campaigns.

Among the key features that distinguish the analytics tools are:

Dynamic, data-rich visual dashboards for an insightful dip into one's business performance;

Aggregated lifetime representation of changes in a variety of product metrics, including user activity, conversion indicators, trading volumes and fees, deposit and withdrawal statistics, and other KPIs;

Quick access to user-friendly datasets with all supported metrics;

Immediate day-to-day access to real-time data;

Additional customizable analytics upon request





"The Broker BI tool can fundamentally improve the way exchange providers run their business. The analytics offer an understanding of how and where users trade from, which asset pairs are most traded, the lifetime value of the average trader, and so much more.

Having this type of data easily available and customizable, presented in a user-friendly format, will help providers better understand their customers and steer their business decisions to ensure an excellent customer experience, while remaining profitable." – Valerie Leroy, Head of Business Development at Scalable Solutions.

Interested brokers can learn more about the Scalable Broker BI tool by scheduling a demo with the team.

About Scalable Solutions

Scalable Solutions is a global fintech infrastructure & software powerhouse. Since 2013, the team has been developing an institutional-grade trading software that serves as a B2B solution for Exchanges and Brokers to millions of users of the most well-known and trusted trading platforms in the space. The Scalable white-label platform has processed orders worth more than $3tn and has never been compromised.

