Cat Allergy in Humans Market Gains Profitable Avenues with Rising Trend of Adopting Cats as Pets, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cat allergy in humans market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market share for cat allergy in humans is projected to exceed US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031.



According to an article by Allergy U.K., children from families with a record of allergies are more prone to allergies in comparison with other children. Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the prevalence of allergies among families and children owing to their genetic links called ‘being atopic’. According to scientists, around 50% of the child population from atopic families is likely to suffer from allergies. On the other hand, in kids from non-atopic families, this allergy rate is 1 in 5.

Some of the additional factors intensifying the prevalence and severity of allergies include changing climate with rising levels of CO2, pollution, & particulate matter (PM) together with lifestyle changes of people from across the globe. As per the 2020 statistics by the World Allergy Organization (WAO), allergic rhinitis was one of the most predominant allergies globally that impacted the heath of around 400 million people, states a TMR study on the cat allergy in humans market.

Cat Allergy in Humans Market: Key Findings

With a surge in the trend of adopting cats as pets, there has been an increase in the incidences of allergic responses among the pet owners. According to the statistics gained through skin prick tests, approximately 8% and 17% of population from the EU and the U.S., respectively, show allergic reactions to cats. This factor is resulting into revenue-generation opportunities in the global market for cat allergy in humans, note analysts at TMR.

Key players in the cat allergy in humans market are focusing on different strategies in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, several enterprises are increasing efforts to gain FDA approvals for new products. Such efforts are anticipated to play key role in the future market outlook for cat allergy in humans during the forecast period.

Cat Allergy in Humans Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the adoption of cats as pets is resulting into increase in demand for cat allergy in humans market

Rise in understating among people on pet allergy is driving the sales growth in the cat allergy in humans market

Cat Allergy in Humans Market: Regional Analysis

The cat allergy in humans market in North America is prognosticated to maintain its dominance and register growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period owing to a surge in the pet cat population and rise in the cases of cat allergy in humans in the region

The Asia Pacific cat allergy in humans market is expected to show sizable growth opportunities in the forthcoming years owing to presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure and increase in understanding pertaining to progressive immunotherapy including allergen immunotherapy in the allergy treatment

Cat Allergy in Humans Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Covis Pharma B.V

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

HollisterStier Allergy (Jubilant Pharma, Cipla Limited

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Merck & Co. Inc

Sanofi, Stallergenes Greer.

Saiba Animal Health AG

Cat Allergy in Humans Market Segmentation

Treatment

Antihistamines

Corticosteroid Nasal Sprays

Decongestants

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Others





Application

Allergy Treatment

Allergy Prevention

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



