Tiffany D’Aquila Named Onsite Community Manager Of The Year By Community Associations Institute

Reno, Nev., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Sierra North (ASN) is pleased to announce that team member Tiffany D’Aquila, AMS®, CMCA®, has been named 2021 Onsite Community Manager of the Year by the Nevada chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI). Mrs. D’Aquila has been with ASN since 2018. The Onsite Community Manager of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding individual who serves a local homeowner or condominium owner association and was nominated by a community manager, vendor, association board member, or property owner in the greater Reno area. Mrs. D’Aquila was recognized alongside other award winners at the annual CAI – Reno gala.

In addition, Saddle Ridge Unit Owners’ Association, a 459 single-family residence community managed by Mrs. D’Aquila, won the CAI Northern Nevada Small Association of the Year Award at the same ceremony. This award recognizes condominium, cooperative, and homeowner associations that excel in all aspects of operations and management. Winners were judged on having organized and productive business operations, thorough and effective communications, fair and effective policies and procedures, and special programs designed to enhance residents’ enjoyment of their communities.

“Winning awards in two separate categories is a tremendous achievement for Tiffany D’Aquila,” said Debora Costa, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Sierra North branch president. “Her skill and expertise is a direct reflection of the high level of service and leadership our entire team brings to the community partners and residents we serve.”

