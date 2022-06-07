New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Health Hubs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Home Health Hubs Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
Home Health Hub, also referred to as home health gateway, is a specially designed healthcare IT platform that collects comprehensive patient data from peripheral devices through a wireless connection, and transmits the collected data to the Remote Medical Care Center. Home Health Hub solutions use wireless connectivity to gather and aggregate patient data from disparate sources such as from standalone health and wellness devices, connected home medical monitoring systems, and wearable devices, and function as the fastest approach to connect patient and physician through real-time communication in the form of video conferencing, instant messaging or voice communication. The home health hub platform enables implementing remote diagnostics, and treatment and preventive care programs for the most widespread health problems. Health problems dealt with Home health hub solutions include cardiological diseases (including ischaemic heart disease, arrhythmias, circulatory insufficiency, arterial hypertension) respiratory diseases, kidney diseases, diabetes, thyroid gland malfunctions, motor activity disturbances (loss of balance, falls, fainting), chronic pains, cognitive function disturbances of different intensity and origin, vision deterioration, hearing impairment, iatrogenic faults, behavioral disorders, and depression, among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Health Hubs estimated at US$357.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% over the analysis period. Standalone Hub, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.9% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Hub segment is readjusted to a revised 39.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Home Health Hubs market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $219.2 Million by 2026
The Home Health Hubs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 49.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$219.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 42.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.3% and 34.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$285.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Factors such as rising focus on curtailing healthcare costs, increased need to enhance the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services, government initiatives aimed at improving the quality of care delivered to patients, and emphasis on minimizing patient readmissions, are favoring wider adoption of home health hub solutions, globally. Increased emphasis on remote patient monitoring along with growing relevance of IoT, big data and cloud computing concepts in patient care programs, is another major factor contributing to robust demand for HHH solutions. Furthermore, rising demand for home care solutions, particularly among elderly patients requiring long-term care and adult patients suffering from accidents or illnesses, is instigating broad-based opportunities. Market growth is also being driven by sheer shortage of healthcare professionals and emphasis on reducing patient inflow through novel and advanced medical technologies. Increased investments on `Smart Home` and `Home Automation` represent another major market driver. Although, Smart Home emphasizes smart security and smart energy monitoring, healthcare also remains a relevant area within the Smart Home ecosystem. Smart homes typically support easy deployment of Internet of Health Things (IoHT), where home health hub has a significant role.
Standalone solutions, the hardware systems with embedded software, constitute the largest segment in the home health hub market. Shift of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics to home care settings from hospital-based care, and increasing work burden on healthcare settings are contributing to increased deployments of standalone home health hub solutions. On the other hand, mobile home health hubs, the downloadable apps that reside on the smartphone, tablet, smart watch or other mobile and wearable devices, continue to exhibit fast paced growth. Widespread use of smartphone and wearables in home care settings has a greater role in steering overall momentum in mobile home health hubs market.
Services Segment to Reach $843.2 Million by 2026
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$107.8 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 30.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- AMC Health
- Cambridge Consultants
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- eDevice
- Encompass Health Corporation
- Inhealthcare
- Lamprey Networks
- MedM, Inc.
- MyVitalz™, LLC
- Philips Healthcare
- Resideo Life Care Solutions
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Home Health Hub
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: exhibiGlobal Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by
the Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare
Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on
Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement
With Healthcare Technologies & Services
Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies &
Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis
Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New Grounds Post
Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Homes Become Wellness Centres
Impact of COVID-19 on Home Health Hub
Shift Driven by New Care Settings
Shift Driven by Advanced Technology
Shift to Evolve New Hospital Settings
The Journey from Smart Home to Home Health Hub
Smart Displays for Tracking Sleep
Home Health Hub: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World Home Health Hub Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
World Home Health Hub Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Latin
America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Japan
Standalone Hubs Constitutes the Largest Product Segment
Global Home Health Hub Market Share Breakdown by Product &
Service: 2021 Vs. 2027
Bright Prospects Ahead for Mobile Hubs
Wearable & Mobile Home Health App Downloads by Region:
Percentage Share Breakdown for 2021
EXHIBIT 5:Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total
Population) by Select Countries for the Year 2020
High-Acuity Patient Monitoring Steers Home Health Hub Deployments
Hospitals: Largest End-Use Market
Home Health Hubs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK
Healthcare Hubs in the Post-Covid Era
Shifting Care into Homes Results in Better Symptom Improvement
for COVID-19 Patients
Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Challenges for Home Healthcare Workers
Telehealth Holds Potential to Offer Significant Benefits
Teleworking Spurs Home Fitness Trend
Recent Market Activity
Recent Initiatives in the Home Health Hub Market Space
2021: Google Adds Sleep Tracking Feature to Nest Hub
2020: Elsevier Introduces Covid-19 Healthcare Hub
Omcare® Launches Home Health Hub
The Durham College AI Hub Partners with iCare Home Health for
Advancing Home Care
2021: Home Health Hub of CVS Health
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AMC Health (USA)
Cambridge Consultants (UK)
Capsule Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
eDevice (France)
Encompass Health Corporation (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Ideal Life, Inc. (Canada)
Inhealthcare (UK)
Lamprey Networks (USA)
MedM, Inc. (USA)
MyVitalz?, LLC (USA)
Philips Healthcare (USA)
Resideo Life Care Solutions (USA)
Vivify Health, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Home Health Hubs and Smart Homes Facilitate Continued Care Co-
ordination between Primary Healthcare Systems and ACSs (2020)
Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market
Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Remote Patient Monitoring
World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for
Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Remote Patient Monitoring Seeks Role in Healthcare Big Data
Programs
Patient Non-Adherence to Prescribed Medication Promotes Market
Growth
Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce
Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs
Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based
Opportunities
Advent of Sophisticated Healthcare IT Tools Pave Wavy for Wider
Use
Growing Lenience towards Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care and
Outcomes Augurs Well
High Tech Sensors & Wearable Med Tech Innovations Amplify
Capabilities of Home Health Hub
Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to
Home Health Hub Solutions
Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the
Addressable Opportunity for Home Health Hub Products &
Services
Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million)
Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients
Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to
Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Expanding Middle Class Population Supports Growth in Developing
Regions
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) as a Percentage of
Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Internet Connectivity and Expanding Penetration Rate Influences
Demand for Home Health Hubs
Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs 2009
Issues & Challenges
Security & Privacy Concerns
Lack of Awareness & Availability
Reimbursement Issues in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standalone Hub by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone Hub by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Hub by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Hub by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High-Acuity Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Payers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care Agencies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Home Care Agencies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Nursing Homes & Assisted
Living Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Home Health Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United States
The United States: Major Market for Home Health Hub Solutions
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies
and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Active Players in Canada
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile
Hub and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care
Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Home Health Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Japan
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies
and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Home Health Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Active Players in China
Rapidly Growing Market for Home Health Hub Solutions
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies
and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Home Health Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Europe
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile
Hub and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care
Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Home Health Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Active Players in France
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile
Hub and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 57: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care
Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Home Health Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Germany
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile
Hub and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 63: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care
Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Active Players in Italy
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 69: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies
and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Home Health Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United Kingdom
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Product &
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 75: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies
and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals, Payers,
Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Active Players in Spain
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 81: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies
and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Active Players in Russia
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile
Hub and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 87: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care
Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Active Players in Rest of Europe
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Home Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub,
Mobile Hub and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health
Hubs by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Home Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health
Hubs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Home Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care
Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health
Hubs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes &
Assisted Living Facilities for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Home Health Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Home Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub,
Mobile Hub and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Home Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________