Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market to Reach $230 Billion by 2026



Fruit and vegetable ingredients are extracted from a wide range of fruits and vegetables. Available in powder, juice, and paste forms, the ingredients are used in a range of food and beverages including snack foods, bakery products, beverages, soups, sauces and others. While fruit and vegetable ingredients are most beneficial when added in pure form, they can also be used as purees, concentrates, single-strength juices, and powders in products where pure form ingredients are not suitable. The ingredients enable companies to improve the nutritious value of the foods by fortifying them. For instance, addition of prune powders incorporates a tangy taste and also improves the fiber content of the foods. Fruits can also reduce the amount of sugar used, as they have a naturally sweet taste, and can incorporate sweetness into the foods and beverages, thereby reducing the need for additional sugar to sweeten the product.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients estimated at US$173.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Fruits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$145 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.6% share of the global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2026



The Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



With increasing focus on quality of food, customers are migrating from fresh vegetables and fruits to fruit and vegetable ingredients. The market is also expected to gain from the increasing interest in natural ingredients and healthier options, and the expanding processed food and beverage market. Growing intake of confectionary and bakery products and also dairy products is anticipated to bode well for the market. Also, the rising spending power is augmenting demand for fruit and vegetable ingredients for use as flavor enhancers. The market is also being driven by factors such as changing customer lifestyles, altering eating habits, increasing product innovations, growing use of fruit and vegetable ingredients in different industries such as bakery, beverage, dairy products, and confectionary, and rising interest in natural ingredients. Also, the increasing consumption of convenience food and drinks and snacks, fast paced urbanization, and improving disposable income levels are aiding growth. Growing efforts of producers to introduce novel organic and healthy products that are based on fruits and vegetables will continue to boost market growth in the coming years.



Concentrates Segment to Reach $91.8 Billion by 2026



Fruit and vegetable concentrates are emerging as an ideal option for formulation of foods & beverages for delivering required color, flavor, and nutritional benefits with clean labels. Brix standards are used for defining fruit & vegetable concentrates and for providing a cost effective approach to use natural ingredients in a wide variety of food and beverage applications. Such concentrates involve less water use and are intense in naturally found sugar, and hence are considered to be an ideal alternative to conventional sweeteners. After being diluted back into the final product, the concentrates ensure lower levels of added sugar. Global market for Concentrates is estimated at US$70.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$91.8 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.5% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Concentrates segment, accounting for 36.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession

Focus on Healthy Living Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand

for Natural Beverages

Vitamin C-based Beverages and Food Products Find Favor As

Immunity Boosting Products

At-home Consumption Products Find Favor

An Introduction to Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients

Global Market Prospects & outlook

Immunity Boosting and On-the-Go Nutrient-Rich Food & Beverage

Products Fuel Demand for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients

Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to Fuel

Long-term Prospects

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Focus on Healthy Living and Resultant Rise in Demand

for Fruit & Vegetable-Based Health Foods: A Significant Market

Opportunity

Health Benefits of Fruits & Vegetables to Boost Demand for

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Nutritional Comparison of Select Common Fruits & Vegetables

Food & Beverage Industry Trends to Shape Growth Trends in Fruit &

Vegetable Ingredients Market

Processed Food Industry Dynamics & Rising Demand for

Convenience Foods Augur Well for the Market

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention

on Exciting Ingredients

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise

Growth

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult

Customers

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Innovations to Present New

Opportunities for Fruit & Juice Ingredients Market

Vegetable Juices Emerge as Another Sweetening Option

New Companies to Fuel Innovation

Pandemic-Driven Consumer Demand for Natural Foods & Beverages

Presents Opportunities for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

% Growth in Claims in Food & Beverage Products Launched With

Fruit Ingredients

As Health Benefits Drive Demand for Smoothies, Demand for Fruit &

Vegetable Ingredients to Grow

Global Smoothies Market Breakdown by Type (in %) for 2020E

Growing Preparation of Juices & Smoothies at Home Amidst

Heightened Awareness about Health to Spur Market Growth

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Grow in Popularity as Flavor

Enhancers

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

Ongoing ?Purple Invasion’ in the Food Color Market

Rising Popularity of Fruit Ingredients in Functional Foods and

Beverages

Functional Foods and Drinks Global Market Size (in US$ Billion)

by Region for 2020 and 2027

Increasing Use of Fruit & Vegetable Pastes and Purees in

Processed Foods and Beverages to Propel Market Growth

Focus on Launch of Organic Fruit & Vegetable-Based Products to

Boost Market Prospects

Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2019

NFC Juices Market: Poised for Healthy Growth

Healthy Snacking Trend Supports Demand for Fruit & Vegetable

Ingredients

Sour and Tangy Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Find Favor in

Snack Foods and Bakery Products

Impact of Advancements in Fruit & Vegetable Processing

Technologies

Emerging Ingredients to Transform Fruit and Vegetable

Ingredients Market

Inclination of Millennials towards Health & Fitness and the

Ensuing Focus on Fruit & Vegetable -Based Health Foods to

Drive Market Gains

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Select Countries: 2019

Megatrends Wield Influence on Market Growth

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Challenges Facing Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market



